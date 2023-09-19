Fantasy Football: Top utilization stats to know from Week 2

If Houston’s game plan in Week 1 wasn’t to have C.J. Stroud heave it 44 times in his NFL debut, it’s fair to assume his 47 attempts in the second contest wasn’t by design, either. He acquitted himself fairly well, despite a miserable showing from his offensive line, and the rookie isn’t hurting his receiving options. Nico Collins now has 13 catches on 20 targets in two games and is starting to look like a legit WR2 with No. 1 potential some weeks. Veteran Robert Woods isn’t far behind with 12 grabs on his 19 looks. They’ve combined for 42.9 percent of the total targets thus far. Rookie Tank Dell stepped up with a team-high 10 looks for a 7-72-1 line. Houston’s defense is awful, and all three receivers are viable fantasy plays vs. when the Texans play any remotely competent opposing offense.