Fantasy Football: Top utilization stats to know from Week 2

Fantasy football is driven by data, and reviewing key utilization statistics from Week 2 will help us evaluate what might be ahead in the foreseeable future. Now that a couple of weeks are behind us, it’s time to get a sense for any developing trends.
13
TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets
The veteran tight end saw 22.2 percent of Zach Wilson‘s throws come his way, and Conklin reeled in five of those six targets. As long as the young quarterback remains in charge of this offense, Conklin is a good bet to finish second in targets among New York’s receiving outlets. He could prove to be a nifty stash ahead of Week 5 bye weeks.
12
TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
Under normal circumstances, Ertz would be rostered nearly across the board entering Week 3. However, coming off knee reconstruction at age 32 with no Kyler Murray (knee) on the field in the foreseeable future, it’s understandable why he’s still available in 40 percent of leagues polled. Last week’s 10 targets resulted were met with another eight from Joshua Dobbs in Week 2. While the results haven’t been impressive, don’t sleep on Ertz’s stats improving as confidence in the knee continues to build.
11
Houston Texans wide receivers
If Houston’s game plan in Week 1 wasn’t to have C.J. Stroud heave it 44 times in his NFL debut, it’s fair to assume his 47 attempts in the second contest wasn’t by design, either. He acquitted himself fairly well, despite a miserable showing from his offensive line, and the rookie isn’t hurting his receiving options. Nico Collins now has 13 catches on 20 targets in two games and is starting to look like a legit WR2 with No. 1 potential some weeks. Veteran Robert Woods isn’t far behind with 12 grabs on his 19 looks. They’ve combined for 42.9 percent of the total targets thus far. Rookie Tank Dell stepped up with a team-high 10 looks for a 7-72-1 line. Houston’s defense is awful, and all three receivers are viable fantasy plays vs. when the Texans play any remotely competent opposing offense.
10
TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Two games so far have resulted in 11 targets and 10 catches for the rookie. LaPorta has managed only 99 scoreless yards, so no one is going to be drooling to get him into a lineup … just yet. The position rarely matters in fantasy, and LaPorta probably won’t be higher than third in targets when all is said and done. No one likely drafted him as their TE1, so we can be selective with when we opt to deploy him, and bye weeks are-a-comin’.
9
WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Injuries galore have fueled Reed’s increased role to start his career with Christian Watson (hamstring) and Aaron Jones (hamstring) both missing Week 2. Green Bay’s system throws to its backs, and Jones is always a threat to carve into the No. 3 receiver’s target share. As long as one of these two players remains out of commission, this rookie is a worthwhile consideration in 12-plus-team formats. Reed’s eight looks in Week 2 clocked in at one more than the next two Packers combined. He reeled in only half of those targets and for just 37 yards, but Reed scored twice — a familiar sight for those of you who recall Romeo Doubs‘ Week 1 performance. The rookie is an intriguing flex as long as the injuries are an issue.
8
WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs
Toney was able to shake off last week’s embarrassing drop-fest and landed all five of his looks — tied for the most of any non-Travis Kelce Chief. This receiving group’s pecking order figures to be interchangeable from week to week, yet it’s worth pointing out Toney has been atop KC wideouts’ target tally each game so far. Sooner or later, he’ll pop off for a huge game and get the ball rolling. Hang with him through the next two weeks before reevaluating his roster spot once bye weeks arrive.
7
Atlanta Falcons tight ends
How many more weeks of underutility and futility from Pitts must we endure before it is officially time to jump ship? It’s getting awfully close to reaching that stage. In fact, we might already have arrived, because backup tight end Jonnu Smith outproduced the Florida product in targets, catches and yards on Sunday. The final tally was 4-47-0 on six targets for Smith and 2-15-0 coming on Pitts’ five looks. Unless something radically changes in the next couple of weeks, gamers will be hard-pressed to keep this former fourth-overall pick on their rosters.
6
Detroit Lions running backs
David Montgomery left with is leg wrapped in ice and didn’t return, so his situation must be monitored before we have any clear assessment, but Gibbs was relied on for seven carries and a team-high nine targets. He generated only 56 yards and no touchdowns on 14 evenly divided touches. Monty was utilized 16 times on the ground and targeted once before his exit, and Craig Reynolds will see an uptick in action of the former Chicago Bear has to miss time. Gibbs’ touch count probably will be capped in the teens each week regardless of Montgomery’s status.
5
Atlanta Falcons running backs
Allgeier was an unexpected star in Week 1 and saw his workload continue vs. Green Bay with 16 rushing attempts, just three behind Bijan Robinson. The third-year pro wasn’t targeted, whereas the rookie connected on four of five throws delivered his way to finish with 48 yards. Robinson was far more productive with his three extra carries, outdoing Allgeier 124 to 48 in rushing yards. As long as Atlanta is within two scores, expect this type of split to continue most weeks. Allgeier, however, could see Robinson separate if the former doesn’t improve his yards-per-carry average.
4
RB D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
No Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) in Week 2 resulted in Philadelphia unveiling what Swift is capable of doing with a hearty workload. He’s not going to rush 28 times again, but the former Detroit back certainly earned himself a larger share of the split after being treated with kid gloves in Week 1. Thirty-one total utilizations for the oft-injured Swift is the extreme end of his capabilities, and he is at his best on a snap count in a versatile role. The matchup last week and being up big in the third quarter played a substantial role, though Gainwell’s eventual return will make for an inconsistent touch split that is tough to project on a weekly basis.
3
RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills
While Latavius Murray and Damien Harris each scored short rushing touchdowns in Week 2, Cook once again dominated the touch count and was the closest thing to a workhorse we can expect from the Buffalo offense. His 17 carries led to 123 rushing yards, enhanced by a 4-36-0 aerial line on a quartet of targets. That makes consecutive games vs. polar-opposite defenses in which Cook reached double-digit carries and at least 18 utilizations. Regardless of the lack of touchdowns, Cook’s expanded role and reasonable success vs. good and poor defenses makes him matchup-proof as an ideal flex or passable RB2 play.
2
RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Williams was remarkably consistent on the ground from Week 1 to Sunday, but his aerial work in Week 2 should be what helps keep him involved. The Rams sent 10 passes his way, resulting in a 6-48-1 line. That kind of volume shouldn’t be expected with any regularity, of course, but he’s a plus-quality receiver, which is a nice bonus to offset a poor offensive line and is enhanced by a leaky defense. Williams clearly is the preferred back with Cam Akers back in the doghouse and has averaged high-end RB2 utilization figures through two contests.
1
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
The absence of Cooper Kupp (hamstring) has created one of the most surprising fantasy performances in recent memory as the rookie fifth-rounder has exploded onto the scene through two games, thanks to Los Angeles feeding him a steady dosage of targets — 15 in Week 1 and 20 on Sunday. Nacua has corralled 25 of those passes for 266 yards without a touchdown, and Sean McVay even dialed his number for a pair of rushing attempts. Twenty-two utilizations in one game for a player coming off the waiver wire is what fantasy dreams are made of, and there’s zero reason to expect him to dramatically slow down before the return of Kupp with upcoming matchups against Cincinnati or Indianapolis.