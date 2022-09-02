Primer for the last fantasy football draft weekend of 2022

Drafting a fantasy football team this weekend? The Huddle has you covered for everything needed to dominate in the final weekend before the 2022 NFL season begins.
Fantasy football player news
Gamers can stay on top of the latest transactions, injury news, and more by following our Huddle newsfeed.
Fantasy football draft-day rules to live by
These rules are in no particular order, and they apply to all levels of experience among fantasy owners. Just as important as the “what you should do” to create a winner in fantasy drafting, avoiding simple pitfalls is a must.
1) Living in the past: Assuming successes and failures from last year automatically will carry over to this year’s results is a quick trip to Loserville. Each year is brand new and requires a reset of the old memory bank.
2) Stay sober: While it may seem silly, don’t let one draft of hard boozing affect an entire season of fantasy football. Party it up after the draft and celebrate your soon-to-be championship roster.
3) No one likes a homer: Well, except for that Homer. Heavily drafting players from your favorite team tends to lead to an entire season of hangover-filled mornings. This also includes taking a specific player over a better option just because that player is on your favorite team. Be objective.
4) Draft by the rules: Not knowing your league’s scoring structure, lineup composition, and/or bylaws generally results in utter failure. At a minimum, it translates into lost points.
Fantasy football customizable rankings
Quarterbacks rankings
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running backs rankings
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
- Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receivers rankings
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Tight ends rankings
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
- Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
