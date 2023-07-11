Breaking down the New England Patriots' stable of running backs

While New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has more than earned his reputation as one of the best to ever do it, his decision to enter 2022 without a traditional offensive coordinator is open to criticism. Matt Patricia, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, served as the de facto OC despite a history on the defensive side of the ball. The results weren’t pretty with New England finishing 26th in total offense, 20th in passing, and 24th in rushing.

Those struggles led to the hiring of University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the same position with the Pats, a role he filled in 2011 before departing for head coaching opportunities with Penn State and then the Houston Texans. O’Brien has a lot of experience as a play caller — despite holding the title of OC for just one year, he called plays in New England for four seasons, beginning in 2008 — and he should bring a much-needed sense of cohesion to the offense.

While his experience working with quarterbacks should benefit quarterback Mac Jones’ development, there’ll still be a heavy dose of the running game as well. Gone is running back Damien Harris, who signed with the Buffalo Bills after leading the team in rushing in 2020 and 2021. The Pats also signed RB James Robinson as a free agent but released him less than three months later, ostensibly over durability concerns. So, let’s see who’s left and what we can expect in 2023.