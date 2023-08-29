5 players whose fantasy football stock is rising after the preseason

One of the dangers of holding your fantasy football draft too early is that player value can change dramatically during training camp and the preseason. While situations like injuries, free-agent signings, and surprise retirements can move the needle, this article will instead focus on five players that improved their stock by performing well in July and August.
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
One of LA’s 11 Day 3 picks, Nacua received a lot of additional work during training camp due to a hamstring injury for WR Cooper Kupp and took full advantage. The BYU product has been a standout, and on a team that doesn’t have a lot of sure things at wideout other than Kupp (and perhaps WR Van Jefferson), the rookie could be a factor early on. That’s a bit of a double-edged sword, though, as players like WRs Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and even Demarcus Robinson could rise and fall as well.
Still, this is a rebuilding year for the Rams, and they’d love to see someone, like Nacua, step up and take one of the top-three spots. The rookie has good hands and is already an effective route runner, and the comp that has been floating around is former Rams WR Robert Woods (Houston Texans), who put up solid numbers as a chain-moving possession target. Nacua has yet to show he can work vertically, but those in point-per-reception formats should at least file the name away.
RB Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys
You’ve probably read and heard a lot about one of running back Tony Pollard‘s backups over the past several weeks. Odds are, however, you’ve been reading about Deuce Vaughn, who has made some highlight-worthy plays in the preseason. There’s just one problem with that. Dowdle, and not the 5-foot-5, 176-pound rookie, looks to be entering 2023 as the primary backup to Pollard. That doesn’t mean both players won’t see work — the departure of RB Ezekiel Elliott (New England Patriots) left 231 carries from last year to be redistributed — but Dowdle fits the RB2 profile better.
Dowdle made the Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent behind Elliott and Pollard, appearing in 15 games. While he spent all of 2021 and much of last year on Injured Reserve, the fourth-year pro knows head coach Mike McCarthy’s system, and at 6-foot, 215 pounds, he’s better built to handle the rigors of regular use. That makes him the likely lead back if Pollard misses time. You can make a case that both of Dallas’ backups deserve to be drafted, but if you’re looking for a handcuff for Pollard, the sturdier Dowdle looks to be the better choice.
WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Even with the departure of WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans, the Cardinals still returned three receivers that caught more than 40 passes in 2022 with WRs Marquise Brown (67-709-3), Rondale Moore (41-414-1), and Greg Dortch (52-467-2). That made the third-round selection of Wilson seem potentially unnecessary, particularly to fantasy owners who identified Moore as the player ready to step in and shine with D-Hop gone. Well, it’s time to look again.
At 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, Wilson brings something to the table none of those other wideouts do, and that’s size — Brown (5-foot-9, 180 pounds), Moore (5-foot-7, 180), and Dortch (5-foot-7, 175) are all much smaller than the rookie. Of course, it takes more than size to excel in the NFL, and Wilson has impressed throughout camp with his ability to haul in passes and adapt to the new offense. He might start the regular season behind veteran WR Zach Pascal, but Wilson is on the rise, and on a young team with an eye toward 2024 and beyond his role should grow. He’d be worth a look as a WR5/WR6.
TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
A season ago, TE Dalton Schultz (Texans) was Dallas’ second-leading receiver, finishing with 57 catches, 577 yards, and 5 touchdowns. His departure cleared the way for Dallas to draft Luke Schoonmaker, who many penciled in as the presumptive TE1. The rookie opened camp on the Non-Football Injury list with plantar fasciitis, though, and his absence allowed Ferguson to gain a foothold atop the depth chart.
While he didn’t do a whole lot as a rookie with 19 receptions, 174 yards, and a pair of TDs, the former Badger was a productive receiving threat at the University of Wisconsin, and he has turned some heads during the preseason. In fact, it was QB Dak Prescott that recently said Ferguson would be a “big-time player in this league,” which is a good thing to hear from the guy who distributes the football. A complete non-entity for fantasy purposes when camp began, Ferguson suddenly looks like someone who could push for low-end TE1 status if he continues his ascent.
RB Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected in the third round in this year’s draft, Bigsby has walked away with the No. 2 job behind RB Travis Etienne, beating out veteran RBs JaMycal Hasty and D’Ernest Johnson as well as RB Snoop Conner, who is entering his second season. Jacksonville gained little from the position last year, RB James Robinson opened as RB2 but was traded after seven games, and the hope is the powerfully built Bigsby functions better in a complementary role to the speedy Etienne.
Based on how he’s looked thus far, the ceiling should be higher than that. Bigsby drew rave reviews for his work in camp, and head coach Doug Pederson indicated the team plans to gradually increase his role offensively as he adjusts to the NFL game. Although Etienne averaged a healthy 5.1 YPC in 2022, he managed just five touchdowns on 220 carries, so Bigsby could open his rookie year working primarily in short-yardage and goal-line situations before expanding in the winter months. He offers good potential as an RB4.