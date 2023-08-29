5 players whose fantasy football stock is rising after the preseason

One of LA’s 11 Day 3 picks, Nacua received a lot of additional work during training camp due to a hamstring injury for WR Cooper Kupp and took full advantage. The BYU product has been a standout, and on a team that doesn’t have a lot of sure things at wideout other than Kupp (and perhaps WR Van Jefferson), the rookie could be a factor early on. That’s a bit of a double-edged sword, though, as players like WRs Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and even Demarcus Robinson could rise and fall as well.

Still, this is a rebuilding year for the Rams, and they’d love to see someone, like Nacua, step up and take one of the top-three spots. The rookie has good hands and is already an effective route runner, and the comp that has been floating around is former Rams WR Robert Woods (Houston Texans), who put up solid numbers as a chain-moving possession target. Nacua has yet to show he can work vertically, but those in point-per-reception formats should at least file the name away.