Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 3

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: St. Brown earned fantasy football credibility late last year. In his final six games, he caught 51 passes (eight or more in every game), had more than 85 receiving yards in five of them, and scored five touchdowns. He wasn’t going to be a surprise, but because the Lions were awful, he didn’t get a lot of recognition. St. Brown’s value in drafts and auctions and it seemed as if he had to prove himself again. Two weeks in, he’s backed it up nicely. He has more receptions than the next three Lions receivers combined and has picked up where he left off last season – catching 17 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He can make a case that he belongs with the likes of Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson as the most consistent wide receivers in fantasy football (and the real NFL).

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa earned attention prior to Sunday’s record-setting day, but it really started in Week 1. He threw for 270 yards and a touchdown against a very good New England defense in a game the Dolphins controlled throughout. He followed up that with one of the greatest individual performances of any quarterback in any half, overcoming two interceptions to throw for 469 yards and six touchdowns. He has shared the wealth with newcomer Tyreek Hill (19 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (15-240-3). This may be a small sample size, but he has done what he did against the Patriots and Ravens – two of the best-coached defenses in the NFL.

Washington Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers when Samuel was drafted. Not only was the latter used as a receiver, he was also a threat as a runner in the red zone, scoring five rushing touchdowns in his final three seasons with the Panthers. When he became a free agent, Rivera was quick to vouch for Samuel, and he was signed. Injuries wiped out his 2021 season to just five games, but he has established himself as a primary option in Washington’s 2022 offense. In the first two games of the season, Samuel has been targeted 20 times, catching 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed five times for 38 yards. For a player who is a WR4 or WR5 on most rosters, he has the potential to move up in a big way.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette: One of the attributes fantasy owners look for most in running backs is finding players who are clearly the main show in town. Fournette has become that guy – not just for Tampa Bay, but across the entire league. Only Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon has more utilizations thus far in 2022. When he was in a timeshare with Ronald Jones, Fournette often took a back seat in terms of workload. With Jones gone via free agency, Fournette has taken over. He has rushed 45 times for 192 yards in the first two games. Nobody else in Tampa has rushed more than eight times, and the second-leading rusher in terms of yardage is veteran wide receiver Julio Jones. It’s rare to see one player monopolize a ground game like this and, with the Buccaneers looking for more offensive balance, there is no reason to think it will change any time soon.

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas: Prior to 2020, Thomas was viewed as the top wide receiver in the NFL. Injuries have marred the last two seasons, so Thomas’ value dropped considerably – making him a WR3 in his average draft position (ADP). Thomas hasn’t returned to his dominant status – through two games, he has caught 11 passes for 122 yards – but one thing has remained clear. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown three touchdown passes – all of them to Thomas. The days of 10 catches and routinely topping 100 yards haven’t come back yet, but when you’re scoring touchdowns at Thomas’ pace, he isn’t a WR3 on fantasy rosters anymore.