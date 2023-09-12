Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 2

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery – The Lions made believers in their season-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Montgomery was front and center. He wasn’t dynamic – his longest run was eight yards – but he garnered 21 carries for 74 yards, including a touchdown and the runs that ended the game. There’s no question Jahmyr Gibbs is the future of the Lions’ running game, but when Dan Campbell needed to put together a big-time statement win, of the 70 offensive plays run, Montgomery was on the field for 55 of them (79 percent), while Gibbs was on the field for just 19 plays (27 percent).

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers – What makes receivers great is having a running buddy who keep teams from doubling the star. In the opening game of the Jimmy Garoppolo era in Las Vegas, no other wide receiver other the Meyers (concussion) and Davante Adams were on the field for more than 13 of 59 plays. Meyers took 47 snaps (80 percent) and was targeted on 10 of Garoppolo’s 26 passes – catching nine of them for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll never be Adams, but when the bye weeks hit, he’s good to have.

Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier – Much in the same way Montgomery didn’t step aside for the rookie phenom, neither did Allgeier. In their opening day win against the Panthers, it was clear the Bijan Robinson showed the flashes of his brilliance, but Allgeier had 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson is special, but it’s clear he has to go through Allgeier to get the top spot, and he isn’t giving it up just yet.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson – Of the “Big 3” rookies quarterbacks to make their debuts, Richardson showed the most of what he is capable of doing at the next level. He led the Colts in rushing with 40 yards and a touchdown and threw for 223 yards and another score. Not great numbers, but reason enough to have confidence that, depending on the matchup, he could be the real deal sooner than his rookie counterparts. He may need to steer clear of unnecessary shots, but he has the combo skills to be a solid fantasy starter.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua – He is almost a clone of Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford has found a replacement while Kupp mends on the IR. In their first game, Nacua was targeted a whopping 15 times, catching 10 passes for 119 yards. Stafford and Kupp were record-breakers for the Rams because they built an immediate rapport and were quick-release partners. Kupp is out for at least three more weeks, and Nacua is the next best thing in his absence.