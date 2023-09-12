Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 2

If you noticed that your fantasy football league scores from Week 1 were lower than normal, there was a big reason why. Big points were expected with the hype of kickoff weekend, but they didn’t materialize.
Nine of 16 games had an Over/Under of 45 points or more. Week 1 featured games with point totals of 43, 41, 40, 37, 37, 36, 34, 34, 33, 31, and 27 points. Only three games saw more than 45 points scored.
Week 1 provided a pair of important fantasy football reminders as it pertained to lower-than-expected point totals – the NFL pays defensive players, too. Despite all the add-ons to increase scoring (PPR, increased defense points, distance field goal bonuses), touchdowns remain the life blood of fantasy football.
Fantasy football risers
Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery – The Lions made believers in their season-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Montgomery was front and center. He wasn’t dynamic – his longest run was eight yards – but he garnered 21 carries for 74 yards, including a touchdown and the runs that ended the game. There’s no question Jahmyr Gibbs is the future of the Lions’ running game, but when Dan Campbell needed to put together a big-time statement win, of the 70 offensive plays run, Montgomery was on the field for 55 of them (79 percent), while Gibbs was on the field for just 19 plays (27 percent).
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers – What makes receivers great is having a running buddy who keep teams from doubling the star. In the opening game of the Jimmy Garoppolo era in Las Vegas, no other wide receiver other the Meyers (concussion) and Davante Adams were on the field for more than 13 of 59 plays. Meyers took 47 snaps (80 percent) and was targeted on 10 of Garoppolo’s 26 passes – catching nine of them for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll never be Adams, but when the bye weeks hit, he’s good to have.
Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier – Much in the same way Montgomery didn’t step aside for the rookie phenom, neither did Allgeier. In their opening day win against the Panthers, it was clear the Bijan Robinson showed the flashes of his brilliance, but Allgeier had 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson is special, but it’s clear he has to go through Allgeier to get the top spot, and he isn’t giving it up just yet.
Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson – Of the “Big 3” rookies quarterbacks to make their debuts, Richardson showed the most of what he is capable of doing at the next level. He led the Colts in rushing with 40 yards and a touchdown and threw for 223 yards and another score. Not great numbers, but reason enough to have confidence that, depending on the matchup, he could be the real deal sooner than his rookie counterparts. He may need to steer clear of unnecessary shots, but he has the combo skills to be a solid fantasy starter.
Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua – He is almost a clone of Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford has found a replacement while Kupp mends on the IR. In their first game, Nacua was targeted a whopping 15 times, catching 10 passes for 119 yards. Stafford and Kupp were record-breakers for the Rams because they built an immediate rapport and were quick-release partners. Kupp is out for at least three more weeks, and Nacua is the next best thing in his absence.
Fantasy football fallers
Philadelphia Eagles RB D’Andre Swift – Swift and Rashaad Penny were supposed to usher in a new era of Eagles running backs. Penny was inactive Sunday and Swift was on the field for just 19 snaps – rushing once for three yards and catching one pass for no yards. One game doesn’t make a season, but Swift isn’t making fantasy starting lineups until something dramatically changes. Was it because they play on Thursday? We’ll see.
Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts – Despite his talent, he brings nothing to the fantasy table, yet has been highly drafted in each of his three seasons. Last Sunday, the Falcons played the prototype game they want to play. Desmond Ridder completed 15 of 18 passes for 115 yards. Pitts represented 38 percent of the receiving yards for the Falcons, but it amounted to two catches for 44 yards. Go back to last year and check the game-by-game numbers on Pitts. He isn’t a lock to start for anyone – and the running game is even stronger now.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris – You can’t blame Harris that the Steelers were crushed early and soundly by the 49ers. The Steelers ran 61 plays. Only 10 of them were runs. What needs to be concerning for those counting on Harris is that he’s most valuable when the Steelers are ahead or close. Eight touches for 31 yards in a game when you need to make a spark to come back seems to make Harris a matchup-friendly play, not a must-have.
Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs – Keep in mind, it’s only one game. But, his previous three games against the Broncos, Jacobs feasted – rushing 79 times for 382 yards, caught nine passes for 77 yards and scored two touchdowns. All of those games were wins and had Jacobs’ stamp on them. In a tightly contested Raiders win, Jacobs rushed 19 times for just 48 yards. Defenses are much more likely to make Jimmy G beat them, and it might be at the expense of Jacobs.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins – It’s one thing to throw a goose egg – no catches, no yards. It’s another to be 0-for-8 – eight targets, no receptions. It was a rainy day in Cleveland and the Browns seem to have the Bengals’ number. Higgins will get his eventually, but nobody with viable alternate options is going to rubber-stamp him in the starting lineup against the Ravens on Sunday. That’s never good for a player taken as highly in drafts as Higgins. He’s become a matchup guy really quick.