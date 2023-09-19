Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs are finding a way to rewrite history (at least in the fantasy football realm) like few others have. For a team that has a potent offense and are the defending champs in the middle of a dynasty – KC has only two players you want to start on a weekly basis – QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce.
Other than that, the Chiefs are a stew of role players who may step up one week and disappear the next.
Mahomes hasn’t been turning out the lights, but he has thrown for 531 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards through two games. Other than him? In two games, the Chiefs running backs have run for 113 yards. Fourteen different players have caught passes, but only one (WR Justin Watson) has more than 70 receiving yards, and nobody has caught more than six passes.
Yet, somehow the beat goes on. The Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL, but when it comes to fantasy football, aside from Mahomes and Kelce, there isn’t an offensive player you feel comfortable playing – and likely get burned when you do.
Fantasy football risers
Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. – It was puzzling that Robinson was downgraded so far on fantasy draft boards, because — after he recovered from being shot last season — his carry share dwarfed that of Antonio Gibson. Yet, he was a midrange RB3 for anyone who chose him. With running backs, it’s all about touch percentage. Through two games, Robinson has 37 carries for 146 yards, three receptions for 49 yards, and three touchdowns. All other Commanders running backs have combined for 10 carries for 44 yards. That’s Derrick Henry-style production hogging.
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love – He wasn’t getting much love coming into this season, but he has posted a pair of three-touchdown games despite missing a lot of key offensive talent – from the offensive line to Aaron Jones to Christian Watson. Love has thrown just 53 passes but has six TDs. While that likely can’t hold up long term, he’s putting up Aaron Rodgers-type fantasy numbers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans – Universally, Evans has been underrated despite shattering the all-time NFL record for 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career (nine – the next highest all-time is six). In many leagues, he wasn’t the first wide receiver from his team that was drafted. Through two games, he does what Evans does – catching 12 passes for 237 yards and two TDs. The only difference is he’s doing it as a flex player and not a locked in weekly starter. Not now.
Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss – He missed Week 1, but returned Sunday, rushing 18 times for 88 yards, catching four passes for 19 yards, and scoring a touchdown. QB Anthony Richardson was knocked out of his second straight game, so the running game has to step up. With uncertainty as to whether Jonathan Taylor ends up with the team or not, the Colts will look to protect Richardson, which could pay huge dividends for Moss.
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins – Cousins is the epitome of fantasy QBs being valuable when their team is struggling – the Tony Romo of the 2020s. The Vikings are 0-2, both one-score losses, thanks to a minus-3 turnover ratio. The result is a lackluster running game and Cousins throwing for 708 yards and six touchdowns – QB1 fantasy numbers if there ever have been. Minnesota’s defense is brutal, so 37-34 games will be the norm. If you have Cousins as your fantasy QB2, he’s outperforming your QB1.
Fantasy football fallers
Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase – You could put anyone of consequence from the Bengals on this list, but Chase was a mid-first-round pick and can’t be benched if he’s healthy. Through two games, he has 10 catches for 70 yards with a long of 13. That’s a right-left double gut punch to your lineup. While it certainly will change, those with Chase don’t have the benching option.
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce – The only Texan who is viewed as a fantasy starter (Nico Collins theorists aside), the fact of the matter is the Texans are a bad team. When you have a bad team missing four of its five offensive line starters, things go from bad to worse for a running back. To date, Pierce has rushed 26 times for 69 yards and caught four passes for 13 yards with no touchdowns. Until something changes, he’s poisonous.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields – Fields was given a lofty projection because of his ability as a runner and improved weaponry in the passing game. Yet, all he has produced is 427 passing yards and two touchdowns and 62 rushing yards and one TD. If you drafted Fields, you likely were quick to jump once the QB2s started coming off the board. It may be time to consider jumping to Plan B (especially if it’s Cousins).
New York Jets RB Dalvin Cook – No running back other than Cook has rushed for more than 1,100 yards in each of his last four seasons. It’s clear he won’t hit five straight. Signed as an insurance policy for recovering RB Breece Hall, the Jets ponied up to pay Cook, and it doesn’t look like a wise investment. In Week 1, Cook played on 50 percent of snaps. In Week 2, that dropped to 36 percent. There’s a reason. Through two games, he has averaged 2.6 yards a carry (17-40) and has caught four passes for 31 yards. Last Sunday may will be the last time he has more snaps than Hall when both are healthy.
Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers – Akers has been the most overrated fantasy running back in the league in his short career. Last year, he was benched for what were termed “personal reasons.” Last week, he was a healthy inactive after rushing 22 times for just 29 yards in Week 1. Now, LA is fielding trade calls. There clearly is a problem with Akers and the coaching staff that is going to come to a head. Those who have him roster on their rosters may hold out hope he ends up somewhere else, but I’d be done with him.