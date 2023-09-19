Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase – You could put anyone of consequence from the Bengals on this list, but Chase was a mid-first-round pick and can’t be benched if he’s healthy. Through two games, he has 10 catches for 70 yards with a long of 13. That’s a right-left double gut punch to your lineup. While it certainly will change, those with Chase don’t have the benching option.

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce – The only Texan who is viewed as a fantasy starter (Nico Collins theorists aside), the fact of the matter is the Texans are a bad team. When you have a bad team missing four of its five offensive line starters, things go from bad to worse for a running back. To date, Pierce has rushed 26 times for 69 yards and caught four passes for 13 yards with no touchdowns. Until something changes, he’s poisonous.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields – Fields was given a lofty projection because of his ability as a runner and improved weaponry in the passing game. Yet, all he has produced is 427 passing yards and two touchdowns and 62 rushing yards and one TD. If you drafted Fields, you likely were quick to jump once the QB2s started coming off the board. It may be time to consider jumping to Plan B (especially if it’s Cousins).

New York Jets RB Dalvin Cook – No running back other than Cook has rushed for more than 1,100 yards in each of his last four seasons. It’s clear he won’t hit five straight. Signed as an insurance policy for recovering RB Breece Hall, the Jets ponied up to pay Cook, and it doesn’t look like a wise investment. In Week 1, Cook played on 50 percent of snaps. In Week 2, that dropped to 36 percent. There’s a reason. Through two games, he has averaged 2.6 yards a carry (17-40) and has caught four passes for 31 yards. Last Sunday may will be the last time he has more snaps than Hall when both are healthy.

Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers – Akers has been the most overrated fantasy running back in the league in his short career. Last year, he was benched for what were termed “personal reasons.” Last week, he was a healthy inactive after rushing 22 times for just 29 yards in Week 1. Now, LA is fielding trade calls. There clearly is a problem with Akers and the coaching staff that is going to come to a head. Those who have him roster on their rosters may hold out hope he ends up somewhere else, but I’d be done with him.