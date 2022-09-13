Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 2

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley – Barkley ran for 164 yards (his most since 2019), caught six passes (tied for his most since 2019) and scored a touchdown (and the game-winning 2-point conversion) in the Giants upset win over the Tennessee Titans. While it is too early to say that Barkley is back to his pre-injury form, with a schedule that includes three straight home games against the Panthers, Cowboys and Bears, there is plenty of reason to be excited about the investment made in Barkley on draft day.

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. – Quarterback Matt Ryan has had a history of locking in on a favorite receiver and consistently putting up some gaudy numbers. In his Colts debut, he chose Pittman to be his main guy in an unexpected tie with the Houston Texans. Pittman caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown while being targeted 13 times – almost double any other Colts player. It seems clear that, while Jonathan Taylor is the focus of Indy’s offense, there is room for Pittman to have some huge days if his target share remains this high.

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt – I have suggested in the past that, given the unique styles of Browns running backs Hunt and Nick Chubb, a case could be that both could start in weekly fantasy lineups. They bolstered that case again in a Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Both did what they do best Sunday – Chubb ran for 141 yards while Hunt rushed for 46 yards, caught four passes for 24 yards and scored two touchdowns. Chubb was drafted to be a RB1 in anyone’s lineup that has him. Hunt wasn’t, but he continues to be one of the better running back sleepers in the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Julio Jones – When the Buccaneers signed Jones in the offseason, many wrote it off as being what the Bucs always seem to do – sign some guy who had a great career somewhere else but is at the end of the line as an NFL player. In Week 1, Tom Brady only threw 27 passes and five of them went to Jones, who caught three of them for 69 yards and narrowly missed catching a 40-yard bomb that would have put him over 100 yards in his Bucs debut. He also ran twice for 17 yards and was on the field for 52 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps – second only to Mike Evans among wide receivers. Jones flashed the spark of the Julio of Falcons vintage and, if he stays healthy (or Chris Godwin doesn’t), he could be one of the steals of the 2022 fantasy draft.

New Orleans Saints “TE” Taysom Hill – In the fantasy league that matters to me (TE mandatory), I locked down a top-notch tight end and decided to make my second tight end a TEINO (Tight End In Name Only). I likely won’t play Hill unless there’s an injury to my main guy, but what tight end lines up at quarterback and finishes with a stat line of two yards receiving and 81 rushing yards and a touchdown?!