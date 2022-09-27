Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady – You can’t put the lack of production of the Bucs offense solely on Brady – each of his top three wide receivers has missed time already this season. That said, Tampa Bay’s offense has been brutal. In three games, the Bucs haven’t scored a touchdown in the first half – the only team in the league to do that – and Brady has accounted for just three touchdowns (one in each game). He is averaging only 224 passing yards, and that number would be worse if not for having to throw 42 times against Green Bay last Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson – In the opener against Green Bay, the Packers had no answer for Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. However, Philadelphia and Detroit made a concerted effort to take Jefferson away from Kirk Cousins – consistently rolling safeties over to bracket-cover him. The result has been just nine catches on 18 targets for 62 yards and no touchdowns. The Vikings will have to find new ways to get him the ball or defenses will continue to blanket him.

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon – The Bengals haven’t been setting the world on fire, but Mixon was drafted to be a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 and has been neither in totality. He has averaged just 2.8 yards a carry on 58 attempts (58-163), and his next touchdown in 2022 will be his first TD of the season. Mixon hasn’t been a consistent double-digit touchdown scorer (just once in his career), but he is expected to be a yardage hog and that hasn’t been happening either.

Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks – In most fantasy leagues, there are only two Texans on rosters – Cooks and RB Dameon Pierce. Pierce has been gaining steam while Cooks has seen a decline in targets, receptions and yards in each of Houston’s three games. He has just 13 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns, which could have him heading to fantasy benches in droves.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara – Kamara was expected to be the centerpiece of the Saints offense but has been a bomb in the two games he has played. He has just 24 carries for 100 yards and five receptions for 19 yards. There are a lot of question marks in the Saints offense, but Kamara wasn’t expected to be one of them. His only saving grace is that he gets Minnesota this week in London. The last time they played Kamara rushed for 155 yards and scored six touchdowns. So there’s that.