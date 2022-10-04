Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 5

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor – In almost every fantasy league around the planet, Taylor was the first overall pick. But neither he nor the Colts are playing like it. Through four games, Taylor has scored just one touchdown, posted only one game with more than 71 rushing yards, and caught just nine passes for 44 yards. It hasn’t been due to a lack of trying – in the last two games (both at home), he has rushed 41 times for just 113 yards and no TDs. Nobody is going to bench him, but this isn’t what they signed up for. Taylor suffered a minor ankle injury in Week 4 and has a day-to-day status.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller – There was the perception that the Raiders’ signing Davante Adams would open things up for Waller and reduce double-team coverage. Through four games, Waller has caught just 16 passes for 175 yards and no touchdowns – with no game over 50 yards since Week 1 and six catches for 46 yards in the last two games combined. That will leave a bruise.

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott – Elliott has been the prime guy in the Cowboys backfield – he has the most carries in each game this season – but the results are minimal. He has rushed 59 times for just 227 yards (a 3.8-yard average) and one touchdown. He has brought almost nothing to the passing game (five catches for 27 yards and no TDs). One has to wonder if Tony Pollard is going to get the opportunity to show what he brings to the table before hitting free agency next year – and he will, due in part to Zeke’s contract that takes the franchise tag off the table.

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore – Moore’s stock hasn’t taken a big hit despite a revolving door at quarterback the last few years, but Baker Mayfield and Moore aren’t on the same book, much less the same page. Moore has caught just 13 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown, and those who were counting on him when the season began are starting to explore their other options. Right now, Moore is less.

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner – I’ve never been a big Conner proponent because his value is minimal as a weekly fantasy play if he doesn’t score touchdowns. He is still the featured guy (he has twice as many carries as Eno Benjamin), but his weekly rushing yardage totals are 26, 25, 39 and 55. He is averaging just 3.2 yards a carry and has one touchdown – which came in Week 1. If you have alternatives, start considering them.