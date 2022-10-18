Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 7

Seattle Seahawks RB Ken Walker – Walker was a chic fantasy pick, because it seemed clear the Seahawks viewed him as the next big thing. However, Rashaad Penny didn’t give up his starting job without a fight. In the first four games, Penny had 49 rushes as opposed to just 15 for Walker. But Penny went down with a season-ending leg injury, and Walker has responded. In the last two games, he has rushed 29 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns and looks to be “the man” moving forward.

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper – Cooper turned in a quiet start with the Browns, catching just three passes for 17 yards in his Cleveland debut. But in the five games since, he has caught 28 passes for 331 yards, has a pair of 100-yard games, and has scored a touchdown in four of those games. He has quickly become the go-to Browns receiver – targeted 19 times more than any other receiver on the team.

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson – The Patriots don’t tend to not stick with the same featured back for long. That may change if Stevenson has anything to say about it. Damien Harris was the leading rusher in each of the Patriots first four games before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. In two games since, Stevenson has rushed 44 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns and has looked dominant doing it – staking his claim to be considered for the starting job.

Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce – Pierce was a second-round pick in this year’s draft and was slowly worked into the offense. However, in his last three games, he had 80 and 81 receiving yards in two of them and caught the game-winning touchdown Sunday. He’s still flying a little under the radar, but his role in the Colts offense is clearly expanding.

Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson – When is it good to get in a dust-up with a coach? When it’s Anderson. Mired in Carolina where things have gone from bad to worse, Anderson found himself in a sideline argument with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and was traded to the Cardinals Monday. Not only does he get away from the Panthers’ dumpster fire, he comes to an Arizona team that will use him often as a downfield weapon with Marquise Brown (foot) out roughly six weeks.