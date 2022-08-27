Fantasy football: 5 running back duos worth drafting in 2022

Typically in fantasy football, drafting a workhorse is the best strategy at running back. But fewer and fewer teams are relying on one running back going into the 2022 NFL season.

Beyond the top options of backs, like Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Najee Harris, most RBs are part of some kind of backfield rotation. Fortunately, there are many backfield duos with each RB offering some standalone value in fantasy, even if both players stay healthy.

Here’s a look at five running back committees that feature a pair of RBs who are both worth drafting in your fantasy football league.