Fantasy football: 5 running back duos worth drafting in 2022

Typically in fantasy football, drafting a workhorse is the best strategy at running back. But fewer and fewer teams are relying on one running back going into the 2022 NFL season.
Beyond the top options of backs, like Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Najee Harris, most RBs are part of some kind of backfield rotation. Fortunately, there are many backfield duos with each RB offering some standalone value in fantasy, even if both players stay healthy.
Here’s a look at five running back committees that feature a pair of RBs who are both worth drafting in your fantasy football league.
5
Rashaad Penny and Ken Walker, Seattle Seahawks
It’s risky to count on Penny as one of your top RBs this year given his injury history, but at the right spot in the draft, he is worth drafting. With that said, Penny’s injury history and Seattle’s run-oriented offense will make his backfield partner worth drafting, too. Walker is dealing with a hernia right now, but he figures to carve into Penny’s workload as the season goes on. Both backs are worth flex consideration.
4
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
If you’re choosing between the two, Chubb is obviously the better Browns back to roster in fantasy football, but Hunt has plenty of standalone value — especially in PPR leagues. Hunt missed half of last season due to injury and had 27 targets in eight games. Before that, he was targeted 51 times in 2020 and 44 times in 2019. Hunt is worth flex consideration, and Chubb is a solid starter.
3
Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
Gordon and Williams had a near-even split in touches last season. Even if it’s a 60-40 rotation this year instead of another 50-50 split, both running backs should be rostered. Williams is likely on the verge of a breakout season and he’s worth starter consideration. Gordon might serve as the team’s goal-line back, though. Plus, he’s a solid pass blocker and a good receiver out of the backfield. Both RBs will be involved, and Gordon is a solid flex option even if Williams gets mores touches than he did last season.
2
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
Elliott is still the starter in Dallas, but Pollard’s role has been increasing over the last three years. Pollard’s carries have increased from 86 to 101 to 130, and his targets have gone from 20 to 40 to 46, respectively, since 2019. Dallas has a true two-back rotation, and history suggests Pollard’s touches are set for another increase in 2022. Elliott still deserves starter consideration, but Pollard is an excellent flex option with RB2 upside.
1
Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers
Much like the Broncos, the Packers utilized Jones and Dillon at a near-even split last season. This year, both backs might be even more involved in Green Bay’s passing game, increasing their value in PPR leagues. Jones and Dillon are talented runners, but it’s their targets (65 and 37 in 2021, respectively) that should have fantasy managers excited. Following the Davante Adams trade, Aaron Rodgers‘ top weapons this fall might be his two running backs.