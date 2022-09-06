Fantasy Football: 7 must-have players in 2022

Because there’s so much talent at the top of fantasy football draft boards, I don’t sweat about my first-round pick.

Even if I’m at the bottom of the round and all of the workhorse running backs have been picked, I know there’s going to be a star wide receiver still available (don’t sleep on Stefon Diggs behind Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase).

After the first round or two, I do begin to game plan specific picks who could represent fantastic value during the season.

Here’s a quick look at seven players I try to target in every fantasy football draft leading up to the 2022 NFL season for you last-minute types.