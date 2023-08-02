KC's crowded receiving corps comes with more questions than answers

Although MVS is the top returning receiver, the best single-season performance by anyone on the Chiefs in terms of receptions belongs to James, who caught 57 balls with the Giants last year. The veteran isn’t much of a big-play threat, but he’s a solid route runner with good hands and could serve as a safety blanket for Mahomes if the younger wideouts aren’t ready to step up.

After utilizing a second-round pick on Moore in 2022, the Chiefs spent another Round 2 choice on a receiver in this year’s draft in the form of Rice. The rookie has the versatility to line up outside or in the slot, and he carries the reputation of being a quality route runner coming out of SMU. Odds are he’s destined for a tertiary role like what we saw from Moore last year, but Rice is a lock to make the team, and if he develops quicker than anticipated he could surprise.

Finally, Ross is a lanky 6-foot-4 wideout who was on a promising trajectory at Clemson before undergoing cervical surgery to correct a congenital defect in his spine. He wasn’t a factor last year, though Ross has consistently drawn praise this offseason. He’s an intriguing camp body who may find his way to the practice squad due to the lack of investment in him as an undrafted rookie.