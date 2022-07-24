The 5 best late-round tight end fliers in fantasy football

A late-season stretch of remarkable play from Higbee in 2019 had gamers excited about his potential the following season. While he improved in the scoring column in both raw counting stats and also efficiency, consistency was lacking. Three of his five TDs came in Week 2, and he would go long stretches with single-digit returns in PPR — consistent, just not in the good way. Last season saw Higbee’s targets increase from 60 to 85 in the same number of games (15), resulting in a natural uptick in receptions (44 to 61), though his efficiency fell flat with only 9.8 yards per grab and as many touchdowns scored as in ’20.

The 2021 Rams return arguably the league’s top receiver in Cooper Kupp and inked veteran Allen Robinson to a lucrative deal following a serious downturn in his production. Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) remains a free agent and isn’t even a lock to play if signed. The knife cuts both ways. Sure, Higbee should remain involved and possibly even see a boost in targets while facing single coverage, but he also has basically a snowball’s prayer in you know where to take his game into the TE1 ranks.