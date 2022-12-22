Fantasy football sleepers to play in Week 16

The fantasy football playoffs enter Week 2 for many leagues, and while the majority of managers won’t get to play…
THE LATEST
6m
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 6m ago
Six points with David Dorey (2023 RB free agent edition)
Looking at the 2023 free agent running backs
2hr
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 2hr ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 16
Will this inconsistent Giant come up big in the Twin Cities?
9hr
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 9hr ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 16
Help pay for some of your holiday spending by making bank on these bets.
12hr
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 12hr ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 16
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.
1d
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 1d ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 16
Check out where your roster options fit into our Week 16 start/bench tiers.
1d
Game Analysis 1d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 16
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
2d
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 16
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 16.
2d
Fantasy football podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 187
Week 16 fantasy football news, daily lineup tips, and more!
3d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 3d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
4d
Fantasy football player inactives 4d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15
Week 15 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.