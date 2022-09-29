9 sleepers to play in fantasy football for Week 4

We’re almost a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, and fantasy football managers are either trying to stay…
THE LATEST
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 6hr ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 4
The smartest wagers to make in Week 4 from around the NFL.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 8hr ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 4
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 19hr ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 4
Check out where your roster options fit into our Week 4 start/bench tiers.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 4
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 4
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 4.
Fantasy football player rankings 2d ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 4
Forecasting where all of the notable players net out over the remainder of the season.
Fantasy football podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 175
Talking NFL news, Week 4 daily fantasy, and how to react to a poor start.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 3d ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 3
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 4d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3
Week 3 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 3
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 3 sports betting and DFS action.