Fantasy football staff predictions for 2022

The Huddle’s main “voice” comes through the keyboard of David Dorey, whether it be with his sleepers and value picks, or through his in-depth rankings and game previews.

In today’s exercise, we see how Dorey’s favored selections across an array of fantasy topics matches up with The Huddle regulars. Let’s see if we can form any kind of consensus, and even if we cannot, it is always fun to have a snapshot of differing opinions.

2022 fantasy football and NFL staff predictions