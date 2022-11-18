Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em: Week 11

After we saw two rookie wide receivers explode in prime time Thursday night, it’s time to take a look at some tough start/sit decisions fantasy football manager will have to face in Week 11.

Teams on a bye in Week 11 include the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

Doing start/sit articles can be a little challenging. The players featured on the list below should not be taken as “must starts” or “must sits.” Instead, these are more suggestions on what we believe managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager.

Just because a player is listed as a “start” doesn’t mean he should be put in the lineup over the secure, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the “sits.” If there’s no better option on the waiver wire or the bench, a manager shouldn’t automatically sit the player. That’s why these can be tricky waters to navigate.

You also can check out our start and sit bench list for Week 11: