Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em: Week 8

As fantasy football essentially reaches the midway point of the 2022 season, managers are dealing with some tough start/sit decisions between injuries and bye weeks.
Though it’s only the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on a bye, there’s a lot of fantasy firepower sitting on the bench this week.
Doing start/sit articles can be a little challenging. The players featured on the list below should not be taken as “must starts” or “must sits.” Instead, these are more suggestions on what we believe managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager.
Just because a player is listed as a “start” doesn’t mean he should be put in the lineup over the secure, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the “sits.” If there’s no better option on the waiver wire or the bench, a manager shouldn’t automatically sit the player. That’s why these can be tricky waters to navigate.
You also can check out our start and sit bench list for Week 8.
Sit: TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
At this point, most managers probably are sitting Pitts. But there are still some who see the upside in playing him because of his freakish athleticism and skills as a receiver. But none of that matters when the Falcons refuse to throw the ball regardless of game script. Pitts has finished as a TE1 just once this season and has only one game with more than three receptions or 26 receiving yards. He simply cannot be started and can most likely be dropped.
Start: TE Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Featured as one of our sleepers for Week 8, Smith hasn’t been the most exciting asset to plug into the lineup. However, he has pretty steady usage for a tight end and draws a strong matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve allowed the most receptions (51) and touchdowns (six) while allowing the second-most PPR points per game (20.3) and receiving yards (539) to the position this season. Smith is a fine fill-in for bye weeks.
Sit: WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson can do as many high knees and dynamic workouts during an international flight as he wants. It’s still probably not going to matter for fantasy purposes. Sutton hasn’t been a reliable asset because of the struggles of the Broncos offense. He’s finished outside the WR2 range in each of the last three weeks and has found the end zone just one time this season. It’s best to look in a different direction than Sutton this week until we see positive progression from the offense.
Start: WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
Another one of our sleepers this week, Moore should be in every lineup as a flex play with upside. He seems to have at least a serviceable connection with new starter P.J. Walker and now gets the best matchup possible for wide receivers. The Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the most receptions (113), touchdowns (11) and PPR points per game (46.2) to the position.
Sit: RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
It’s been a rough season for the managers who drafted Harris in the first round. Because of that, it’s likely they are staring at a record below .500 through the first seven weeks. They shouldn’t compound that issue by playing Harris against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game (19.3) to running backs over the last five weeks. Harris isn’t seeing the volume or efficiency to make him a plug-and-play starter.
Start: RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals
James Conner will be sitting again for Week 8, and Darrel Williams is expected to be a game-time decision for the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Benjamin has done well in his spot starts over the last two games and is coming off of a performance in primetime in which he totaled 113 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings have been middling against the run, so it shouldn’t be a matchup that scares fantasy managers.
Sit: QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
While Prescott was pretty efficient in his return against the Detroit Lions, his fantasy output was pretty disappointing. He completed 76% of his passes but for only 207 yards and one touchdown. The Chicago Bears have been solid in recent weeks, allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game (15.5) to the position over the last three weeks. Prescott may find his groove eventually, but this matchup may be similar to his Week 7 outing.
Start: QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Though the Giants lack weapons in the passing game, Jones still has shown the ability to provide elite fantasy finishes because of the rushing upside he provides every week. We shouldn’t expect him to rush for 100 yards every week like he did in Week 7, but he’s averaging 49 rushing yards per game this season. That’s the kind of cheat-code advantage we’re looking for. In a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Jones could find his way into another QB1 finish.