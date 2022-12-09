Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em: Week 14

Following the Thursday night thriller that saw Baker Mayfield lead the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback victory, fantasy football managers now have some big decisions to make in Week 14.

With six teams on a bye, start/sit decisions become magnified. This is even more so with the fact that the fantasy playoffs are starting up in a week or two. The teams on a bye in Week 14 include the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

Doing start/sit articles can be a little challenging. The players featured on the list below should not be taken as “must starts” or “must sits.” Instead, these are more suggestions on what we believe managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager.

Just because a player is listed as a “start” doesn’t mean he should be put in the lineup over the secure, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the “sits.” If there’s no better option on the waiver wire or the bench, a manager shouldn’t automatically sit the player. That’s why these can be tricky waters to navigate.

You also can check out our start and sit bench list for Week 14: