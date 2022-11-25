Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em: Week 12

Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means we were able to stuff our faces with food and show gratitude as we tilt our faces off with three games to begin the week. There’s no other way fantasy football managers would want it in Week 12.

Though no teams are on a bye, this week is a bit unique with the three games being played Thursday. Now, fantasy managers have the tough decisions to make with the remaining games left in Week 12.

Doing start/sit articles can be a little challenging. The players featured on the list below should not be taken as “must starts” or “must sits.” Instead, these are more suggestions on what we believe managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager.

Just because a player is listed as a “start” doesn’t mean he should be put in the lineup over the secure, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the “sits.” If there’s no better option on the waiver wire or the bench, a manager shouldn’t automatically sit the player. That’s why these can be tricky waters to navigate.

