Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em: Week 16

The Week 16 games officially commenced Thursday night as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets, and now fantasy football managers will be facing some tough decisions going into the weekend.
While there are fantasy managers on the outside looking in, we still can use these start/sits as a way to find an edge in DFS or prop betting during the week with 11 games on Saturday and three games Sunday due to Christmas.
Doing start/sit articles can be a little challenging. The players featured on the list below should not be taken as “must starts” or “must sits.” Instead, these are more suggestions on what we believe managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager.
Just because a player is listed as a “start” doesn’t mean he should be put in the lineup over the secure, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the “sits.” If there’s no better option on the waiver wire or the bench, a manager shouldn’t automatically sit the player. That’s why these can be tricky waters to navigate.
Sit: TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Week 16 Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints
As far as tight ends go, Njoku has been solid this season when he’s been healthy. But he may be one to avoid this week for a few reasons. The matchup against the Saints isn’t all that enticing after considering they’ve allowed the fewest PPR points per game to the position this season and just one receiving touchdown over the last five weeks. Additionally, the weather conditions don’t appear to support throwing the football. There’s a strong chance it will be close to 10 degrees Fahrenheit with snow and strong wind gusts. It may be best just to avoid everyone but the running backs in this game.
Start: TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Week 16 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Though it’s difficult trusting the Patriots offense right now, Henry could have a viable outing against the Bengals. He has been a top-10 tight end in two of his last four games and has done well in favorable matchups. The Bengals have allowed the sixth-most PPR points per game to the position over the last five weeks. It’s not the most appealing situation for Henry, but there’s a chance he has a solid game and could even find the end zone as the Patriots keep up with the Bengals offense.
Sit: Baltimore Ravens WRs
Week 16 Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons
This may seem like a matchup to exploit considering the Falcons were one of the worst passing defenses against wide receivers earlier in the season. However, Tyler Huntley will be the starting quarterback for the third consecutive game, and he’s failed to show he can support fantasy relevance for his pass-catchers. On top of that, the Falcons have allowed the fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers over the last five weeks. That’s mostly because other teams can run the ball against Atlanta, and that’s exactly what the Ravens are likely to do.
Start: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Week 16 Opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Colts offense is in complete shambles as they now turn to their third starting quarterback over the last eight weeks. Nick Foles will be getting the call, which should give us a bit more confidence in Pittman, who is coming off a 10-catch game. Pittman will continue to be the focal point of the offense with Jonathan Taylor out due to an ankle injury, and while the Chargers have been solid against wide receivers, the Colts will have to throw the ball in order to stay competitive. Double-digit targets is likely for Pittman this week.
Sit: Washington Commanders RBs
Week 16 Opponent: at San Francisco 49ers
There isn’t a matchup worse for running backs than the 49ers. They’ve allowed the fewest PPR points per game to running backs all season and the second-fewest over the last five weeks, which includes just one total touchdown allowed. The duo of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson could be well taken out of this game as the 49ers force Taylor Heinicke to beat them with his arm. This is an easy avoid situation.
Start: Kansas City Chiefs RBs
Week 16 Opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks
This is a situation where both Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco can be started with plenty of confidence. McKinnon has finished as the RB1 in each of the last two weeks. Regression is expected to hit at some point, but it would be foolish not to stay in the flames, especially in this matchup. Pacheco has been solid even with a fumble last week. He certainly carries the early-down role and could find the end zone this week. The Seahawks have allowed the most PPR points per game to running backs over the last five weeks, which includes eight total touchdowns allowed.
Sit: QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Week 16 Opponent: at Carolina Panthers
Goff has been an extremely risky play when he’s on the road. He had a salvageable game against the New York Jets but even then only put up 14.1 fantasy points. He’s on the road again this week, taking on the Panthers, who have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to the position over the last five weeks. Goff has averaged just 9.4 fantasy points per game in his six road games this season. It’s probably best to avoid him this week.
Start: QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Week 16 Opponent: at Minnesota Vikings
While Jones’ passing numbers leave a lot to be desired, he’s had enough flashes to warrant optimism in a favorable matchup. This game environment is one of the best of the week. It’s indoors, has one of the highest over/under totals, and should feature plenty of offense. The Vikings have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last five games and have allowed a QB1 finish in six of their last eight games.