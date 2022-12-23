Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em: Week 16

The Week 16 games officially commenced Thursday night as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets, and now fantasy football managers will be facing some tough decisions going into the weekend.

While there are fantasy managers on the outside looking in, we still can use these start/sits as a way to find an edge in DFS or prop betting during the week with 11 games on Saturday and three games Sunday due to Christmas.

Doing start/sit articles can be a little challenging. The players featured on the list below should not be taken as “must starts” or “must sits.” Instead, these are more suggestions on what we believe managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager.

Just because a player is listed as a “start” doesn’t mean he should be put in the lineup over the secure, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the “sits.” If there’s no better option on the waiver wire or the bench, a manager shouldn’t automatically sit the player. That’s why these can be tricky waters to navigate.

