Fantasy Football: Top streaming options for Week 3

We are entering Week 3 of the fantasy football season, and streaming the waiver wire is becoming an increasingly vital aspect for managers.
Given the injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, fantasy managers may find themselves in quite a pickle for Week 3. Meanwhile, the tight end position continues to be a barren landscape, especially for those who drafted players like Cole Kmet and T.J. Hockenson, to name a few.
Whether you voluntarily live the stream life or are essentially forced into it, here are the top streaming options in fantasy football for Week 3.
PK Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3 Opponent: at Washington Commanders
The Eagles offense is proving to be one of the most explosive units in the NFL, which gives Elliott plenty of chances to score points. The Commanders defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers through the first two weeks, so Elliott is certainly in play.
Chicago Bears D/ST
Week 3 Opponent: vs. Houston Texans
The Bears defense hasn’t flashed anything special, but the matchup against the Texans is at home and is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring games on the week. Without much of a running game to lean on, Davis Mills showing a limited ceiling; the Bears defense is a solid play in Week 3.
TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 3 Opponent: at Los Angele Chargers
Engram has given plenty of fantasy managers nightmares over the years, but he seems to have settled into a nice role in Jacksonville. His 11 receptions are the fourth-most among tight ends, while his 61 routes run are the ninth-most, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chargers will put up points, so the Jaguars should find themselves in a negative game script.
QB Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
Week 3 Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
This feels like one of those matchups where it comes crumbling down for Wentz. Despite being the current leader in touchdown passes through two games, his volatility has been well on display. However, the options on the waiver wire aren’t pretty, and at least we’ve been able to see Wentz salvage a fantasy day even after some mistakes. He’s currently the QB2 and even though the matchup against his former team is scary on paper, Wentz is a cheap option to start in what could be a high-scoring game.
PK Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3 Opponent: at Cleveland Browns
While the Steelers offense hasn’t done much to instill confidence in fantasy managers, Boswell has been solid to begin the season. The lack of efficiency near the red zone has offered him plenty of chances to kick, and he’s done well with those opportunities. Boswell is 5-of-6 on field-goal attempts with his only miss coming from over 50 yards, and he’s made both of his extra-point attempts. The Browns are coming off of a devastating collapse in which they allowed the New York Jets to score 31 points in a wild win. On a short week, Boswell could be in line for double digits.
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST
Week 3 Opponent: at Cleveland Browns
We’re not making the Steelers defense the stream of the week as they aren’t as available as other options. Regardless, they are a strong start on a short week. The Steelers have an uncharacteristically low pressure rate, according to Pro Football Reference, but they rank fourth in sacks and sixth in quarterback knockdowns. The 38.5-point total for this matchup is tied for the lowest mark on the week, making this an ideal defense to stream in Week 3.
TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Week 3 Opponent: at Arizona Cardinals
Higbee is likely going to be a familiar name on this list throughout the season. Though his career has been defined by inconsistency, we have to work with the information we have during the early part of the season. That information suggests Higbee is one of the most involved tight ends in fantasy football. His 20 targets lead all tight ends while his 26.3% target share is the second-highest at the position, and his 12 receptions are good for third-most. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends by a wide margin. Fire up Higbee again in Week 3.
QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Week 3 Opponent: at Minnesota Vikings
Here we are. It’s only Week 3 and we’re already looking at Goff as a mildly-enticing streaming option at the quarterback position. Despite his history, Goff has had a strong start to the season. He has thrown six touchdowns to just one interception and is coming off of a QB6 finish in Week 2. The Vikings defense shouldn’t scare the Lions from doing what they want offensively, and Goff has made the most of his weapons early on this season. The 53.5-point total is tied for the highest mark of the week, which means Goff is certainly in play for another multi-touchdown outing.
Stream of the Week: PK Graham Gano, New York Giants
Week 3 Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys
On Monday Night Football, Gano will have a chance to follow up with an encore performance after being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Though this game isn’t expected to boast a ton of scoring, Gano has been an elite option at kicker. He’s a perfect 4-of-4 on field-goal attempts, two of which have come from at least 50 yards, and he’s made both of his extra-point attempts. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have allowed the third-most fantasy points to kickers, giving up top-three finishes in each week to begin the season.
Stream of the Week: New York Giants D/ST
Week 3 Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys
While Gano is our stream of the week at the kicker position, the Giants defense also is in a solid spot against the Cowboys in primetime. Wink Martindale’s unit has been playing fast and tough while boasting the third-highest blitz rate in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. This game has a 38.5-point total, which is tied for the lowest mark of the week. It may not be a fun game to watch, but it should serve as a solid opportunity to stream the Giants defense.
Stream of the Week: TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3 Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
This is likely the final week Everett will be on the streamers piece. He needs to be picked up and played regularly until further notice. Currently the TE4 through two games to open the season, Everett’s 14 targets are tied for the eighth-most among tight ends while ranking fifth in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (125). The Jaguars have been solid against tight ends, but Everett appears to be trending toward a must-start considering the positional landscape.
Stream of the Week: QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Week 3 Opponent: vs. Detroit Lions
Primetime Kirk made another appearance Monday night, but the fun thing about Week 3 is that Cousins won’t be in the spotlight. Instead, he’s at home taking on a Lions defense that has allowed the QB4 and QB3 weekly finish, respectively, to open the season. This game also has a 53.5-point total, which is tied for the highest mark of the week. It may be difficult to trust Cousins after his dud in Week 2, but the matchup and game script are there for fantasy success.