Fantasy Football: Top streaming options in Week 2

The 2022 NFL season is only heading into Week 2, and fantasy football managers already need to look for streaming options on the waiver wire.

Whether managers need to replace a quarterback like Dak Prescott, who is expected to miss at least a month, or whether they need to find a new tight end, embracing the stream life may be the only viable option.

In order to qualify as a streamer, a player must be available in more than 40% of ESPN leagues at the time of writing. Each week, we will focus on the quarterback, tight end, defense/special teams, and kicker positions.

For each position, I’ll give a “stream of the week” indicating the priority streamer along with an additional two options. Don’t be afraid to hit me up on Twitter with any questions or thoughts on the process (@KevinHickey11).

After taking a look at the top waiver wire targets for the week, here are the top streaming options in fantasy football for Week 2.