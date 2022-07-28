Fantasy football training camp roundup: July 24-28

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) said he will not be ready to play in Week 1 and does not have a timetable for his return.

Fantasy football tip: Gallup may start the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and miss the first few games of the season. Fantasy players can monitor the situation and look to stash Gallup on their bench until he is cleared to play. He can be at least a No. 3 fantasy receiver when he returns.