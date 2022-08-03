Fantasy football training camp roundup: July 29-Aug. 2

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson has started contract extension talks with the Steelers, but the two sides are not close at this time and an agreement seems unlikely before the start of the season, according to a source.

Fantasy football tip: Johnson is sitting out some drills during training camp because of training camp and probably will not do much during the preseason if the sides remain far apart. He will still be a main option in the passing game for the Steelers and can be a No. 2 receiver in fantasy leagues.