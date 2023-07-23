Fantasy football: Jacksonville Jaguars running back breakdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together one of the quickest turnarounds in recent memory in the NFL – winning the AFC South title just two years after winning just one game and “earning” the right to draft franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars have invested heavily in running back, using a 2021 first-round draft pick to select Travis Etienne and a third-round pick in this year’s draft to acquire Tank Bigsby.

The team has built an elite receiving corps through free agency and trades (wide receivers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley as well as tight end Evan Engram). This offense is expected to throw a lot but has a running game to complement that aerial attack to potentially make Jacksonville one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.