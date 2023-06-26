Fantasy football preview: Tennessee Titans wide receivers

While there were certainly higher profile teams that failed to meet expectations last year, none of them endured the level of inseason collapse of the Tennessee Titans. The AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021, the Titans won seven of their first 10 games in 2022 before dropping seven in a row to finish 7-10. At the heart of their struggles was a brutal offense that finished in the bottom five in points, yards, and passing as the quarterback trio of Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and Joshua Dobbs combined to average 171.4 yards per game through the air.

Despite those struggles, Tennessee made few moves to upgrade that part of the offense. In fact, wide receiver Robert Woods, who led the team with 527 yards receiving, is gone, and the only addition of note is 30-year-old WR Chris Moore. The Titans did potentially identify their quarterback of the future in Will Levis, though at this point the plan is to go with Tannehill as QB1 while Levis develops.

As you’d suspect, the passing game was better during the 12 games Tannehill played, averaging 211.3 yards per game, which would’ve ranked 19th in the NFL. Still, this looks like a work in progress, so let’s check out the receiving corps and identify who might hold some fantasy value in 2023.