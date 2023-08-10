Which QB2-ranked players could finish with QB1 numbers?

There is no universal ranking system for fantasy football players, so ADP (Average Draft Position) from early drafts serve as setting the bar for the pecking order of position players. In some leagues, rosters have only one quarterback, which leaves almost two-thirds of the league’s QBs available for pickup. In most formats, only one quarterback is started, but backups are rostered as insurance and to cover injuries or bye weeks.
When looking at quarterbacks consistently outside the QB1 designation (top 12), these are the three who should draw serious consideration to be drafted as a high QB2 with the potential to post numbers better than some of the QB1 players taken in front of them.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Cousins has never been given the credit he is due for his consistency and durability. He is the only quarterback in the NFL who has thrown for more than 3,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the last eight seasons. In five seasons with Minnesota, he has averaged throwing for 4,187 yards with 31 passing touchdowns and one rushing TD. Those are almost by definition QB1 numbers.
What may be the biggest difference this year for Cousins is the direction Minnesota’s offense is heading with second-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. Last year, Cousins threw a career-high 643 passes, and his 4,547 passing yards were the second highest of his career. At the trade deadline, the Vikings added playmaking tight end T.J. Hockenson. They released do-everything running back Dalvin Cook because his role wasn’t going to be worth his $10 cap number. Despite having pressing needs on defense, Minnesota selected wide receiver Jordan Addison with their only pick in the first 100 selections.
Many of the best fantasy players come from teams with brutal defenses that force their offenses to try to keep pace with the points they’re allowing. The Vikings defense is hideous, which could help make Cousins a fantasy star.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
The evolution of the NFL quarterback has transformed the position from traditional pocket passers to dual-threat players whose talent requires a coaching staff to overhaul offenses to fit their strengths. The Indianapolis Colts have had traditional field generals like Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, but the arrival of Richardson is turning the page to a new era.
Head coach Shane Steichen comes to Indianapolis from Philadelphia, where he had a critical role in elevating Jalen Hurts into an elite dual-threat quarterback. He is going to devise an offense that can take advantage of Richardson’s skill set, while still operating an offense focused on running back Jonathan Taylor, which makes the RPO game potentially lethal.
Richardson was a full-time starter for only one year at Florida – historically the NFL bust-rate for one-year starters has been much higher than those with multiple years of experience. However, it was impossible for some team not to make the move on him given his rare arm strength to go along with his impressive running ability.
He is far from a polished product but comes to the NFL with as much God-given talent as any quarterback in the recent history of the draft. Richardson likely won’t be consistent in his first season, but he has the ability to post a lot of big weeks along the way as he gets his feet wet.
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
The Saints have struggled offensively since the retirement of Drew Brees but somehow finished in the middle of pack (No. 16) in passing yards with grizzled Andy Dalton as their primary quarterback. Adding a four-time Pro Bowler in Carr is an immediate upgrade and one who deserves a deeper look.
Carr’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders had numerous ups and downs. One constant has been Carr’s ability to pile up passing yards. He has topped 4,000 passing yards in four of the last five seasons and would have done it last year if not for being benched the final two games. His durability is unquestioned – in nine seasons, he has missed just one game due to injury.
The level of talent Carr has around him in New Orleans is as deep as he has ever had. Michael Thomas was a building a Hall of Fame resume before injuries sidelined him the last three seasons. Chris Olave is an emerging star, Alvin Kamara is an elite receiving back, and Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill and Rashid Shaheed all have carved out roles in the offense.
You can’t ignore the arrival of “consultant” Jon Gruden in training camp. No coach has the firsthand experience with Carr as Gruden did with the Raiders, and he could be critical in Carr’s transition to the Saints offense. Carr isn’t viewed as an elite fantasy quarterback, but not only is he getting a fresh start after being shown the door in Las Vegas, it’s coming with a wealth of playmakers surrounding him.