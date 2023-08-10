Which QB2-ranked players could finish with QB1 numbers?

The Saints have struggled offensively since the retirement of Drew Brees but somehow finished in the middle of pack (No. 16) in passing yards with grizzled Andy Dalton as their primary quarterback. Adding a four-time Pro Bowler in Carr is an immediate upgrade and one who deserves a deeper look.

Carr’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders had numerous ups and downs. One constant has been Carr’s ability to pile up passing yards. He has topped 4,000 passing yards in four of the last five seasons and would have done it last year if not for being benched the final two games. His durability is unquestioned – in nine seasons, he has missed just one game due to injury.

The level of talent Carr has around him in New Orleans is as deep as he has ever had. Michael Thomas was a building a Hall of Fame resume before injuries sidelined him the last three seasons. Chris Olave is an emerging star, Alvin Kamara is an elite receiving back, and Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill and Rashid Shaheed all have carved out roles in the offense.

You can’t ignore the arrival of “consultant” Jon Gruden in training camp. No coach has the firsthand experience with Carr as Gruden did with the Raiders, and he could be critical in Carr’s transition to the Saints offense. Carr isn’t viewed as an elite fantasy quarterback, but not only is he getting a fresh start after being shown the door in Las Vegas, it’s coming with a wealth of playmakers surrounding him.