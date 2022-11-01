Fantasy Football: 11 utilization stats to know from Week 8

With eight weeks of NFL action in the books, several intriguing players are starting to show signs of life as well as create developing trends.

Week 9 brings “bye-mageddon” with six squads on vacation, and gamers will be digging deep to fill key roles in their lineups. That means we’ll be forced to gamble a little more, and assessing some recent utilization data can help mine the waiver wire for a few unconventional plays.