Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know after trade deadline

After a record-setting 10 trades were completed on deadline day last week, 12 players are now set to finish the 2022 NFL season with new teams.
This week’s list of utilization stats to know is highlighted by the trade deadline, with seven of the 10 players mentioned now playing in new cities.
Let’s get to the list!
10
Minnesota Vikings: TE T.J. Hockenson’s great debut
After being traded from the Lions, Hockenson had an impressive debut with the Vikings, catching all nine targets for 70 yards in a 20-17 win. Early signs suggest the trade to Minnesota was a great move for Hockenson and his fantasy football outlook.
9
Detroit Lions: TE Brock Wright not an option right now
Hockenson’s departure means (in theory) that Wright should be more involved in Detroit going forward. That wasn’t necessarily the case on Sunday — Wright did play 81% of the snaps on offense, but he only drew one target (which fell incomplete). Wright is a real-life replacement for Hockenson, but he’s not a relevant-fantasy option just yet.
8
Baltimore Ravens: TE Isaiah Likely scores in first start
With Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) injured, Likely logged the first start of his career against the Saints on Monday. The rookie drew five targets but only managed to haul in one reception. He made that one catch count, scoring a 24-yard touchdown. Likely is worth a spot start whenever Andrews is sidelined.
7
Chicago Bears: WR Chase Claypool gets 6 targets
After being traded from the Steelers, Claypool drew the second-most targets (six) among Bears receivers in his Chicago debut, only trailing Darnell Mooney (eight). Justin Fields had a big game on Sunday, but he’s been inconsistent overall this year, so it will be dicey to lean on Mooney or Claypool going forward. It’s a good sign that Claypool was so involved just a few days after joining the team, though.
6
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Kadarius Toney has quiet debut
Quite opposite of Claypool was Toney, who caught two passes early in his Chiefs debut and then disappeared for the rest of the game. KC has a crowded receiver rotation, but the offense being led by Patrick Mahomes gives all of the team’s WRs high ceilings each week. Toney is too unproven to start right now, but he is worth stashing.
5
Denver Broncos: RB Chase Edmonds complicates backfield
Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray were already canceling each other out, and now Edmonds crowds the backfield even more. Denver acquired the running back from the Dolphins as part of the Bradley Chubb trade, and he’ll likely have a chance to emerge as the team’s new receiving back. Broncos general manager George Paton said after the trade that Gordon will remain the starter with Murray rotating in and Edmonds adding “another piece to the puzzle.” Denver also has Marlon Mack, but he seems to be a nonfactor in the rotation. The Broncos had a bye in Week 9, and Edmonds should be benched as a wait-and-see stash until we see how the backfield rotation shakes out.
4
Buffalo Bills: RB Nyheim Hines crowds backfield
Similar to Edmonds in Denver, Hines being traded to Buffalo complicated an already-crowded backfield. Hines didn’t make much of an impact in his Bills debut with just one target and no rushes, but his role might increase after getting adjusted to Buffalo’s offense. Devin Singletary (eight carries for 24 yards on Sunday) and James Cook (four carries for 15 yards) figure to be the team’s most fantasy-relevant backs in the second half of the season.
3
Indianapolis Colts: RB Deon Jackson falls back to Earth
Jackson had two big games filling in for an injured Jonathan Taylor earlier this season, totaling 212 yards from scrimmage from Weeks 5-6. Taylor was sidelined again in Week 9, but Jackson’s totals were much more modest: 11 carries for 23 yards and two receptions for 13 yards. The Patriots had the Colts’ number on Sunday, so fantasy managers can probably expect better production from Jackson if Taylor misses more games later this season.
2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White’s stock trending up?
White led the Bucs with 27 rushing yards on eight carries Sunday, and while that isn’t an impressive total, it is notable that Leonard Fournette only had one more carry (nine) than the rookie. Over the last three weeks, Fournette has received nine, nine and eight carries. During that same period, White has six, four and eight carries. Fournette will likely remain more involved in the passing game, but White’s stock as a runner seems to be trending up.
1
Miami Dolphins: RB Jeff Wilson makes instant impact
In his first game with the Dolphins, Wilson out-touched old/reunited teammate Raheem Mostert by a small margin (12-to-11), but his production was notably better (72 yards from scrimmage compared to 26). Both running backs scored a touchdown and both will likely be fantasy-relevant going forward. With Christian McCaffrey now in San Francisco, being traded to Miami was a great development for Wilson and his fantasy stock.