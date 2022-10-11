Fantasy Football: 13 utilization stats to know from Week 5

Okwuegbunam drew six targets in Week 1, which seemed like a good sign for this 2022 outlook. Then, over the last four weeks, the tight end’s targets have been: two, two, zero and one. He seems to be in the dog house. “Albert O” was on the field for just one offensive snap in Week 4, followed by 15 snaps in Week 5. Eric Saubert (41 snaps in each of the last two weeks) appears to have jumped Okwuegbunam on the depth chart, and third-round pick Greg Dulcich is a candidate to return from injured reserve this week. Okwuegbunam can be left on the waiver wire.