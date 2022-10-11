Fantasy Football: 13 utilization stats to know from Week 5

With four teams on byes this week, now is an important time to know under-the-radar players who could fill in off the waiver wire in Week 6. Here’s a quick look at the utilization of 13 players from Week 5 who could help (or hurt) your fantasy football team going forward.
13
Detroit Lions: RB Craig Reynolds getting more touches
Jamaal Williams dominated Detroit’s backfield touches in Week 4 with 19 carries and three targets, but Reynolds was more involved in Week 5 with D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) out. Williams still led the backfield with 15 rushes, but Reynolds tallied six carries as well as three targets. Reynolds caught all three passes, and he totaled 92 yards from scrimmage on his nine touches. The Lions trailed since midway through the first quarter, which might explain Williams’ slightly reduced workload on Sunday. Reynolds is worth consideration in deep leagues after the Week 6 bye only if Swift remains out.
12
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling gets steady targets
Valdes-Scantling is yet to score a touchdown this season, but he led the Chiefs with eight targets on Monday night. The fifth-year receiver caught six passes for 90 yards, and he now has at least four targets in each of the first five weeks of the season, including a trio of seven-plus target games. Even if touchdowns end up being sporadic for MVS, his targets give him flex value.
11
Denver Broncos: TE Albert Okwuegbunam in the dog house?
Okwuegbunam drew six targets in Week 1, which seemed like a good sign for this 2022 outlook. Then, over the last four weeks, the tight end’s targets have been: two, two, zero and one. He seems to be in the dog house. “Albert O” was on the field for just one offensive snap in Week 4, followed by 15 snaps in Week 5. Eric Saubert (41 snaps in each of the last two weeks) appears to have jumped Okwuegbunam on the depth chart, and third-round pick Greg Dulcich is a candidate to return from injured reserve this week. Okwuegbunam can be left on the waiver wire.
10
Buffalo Bills: WR Khalil Shakir steps up in place of Isaiah McKenzie
After losing Jamison Crowder to an ankle injury and then ruling out Isaiah McKenzie with a concussion, the Bills turned to Shakir in Week 5 and he answered the call. Shakir caught three passes on five targets for 75 yards and a touchdown as Buffalo’s No. 3 receiver. His utilization will likely drop when McKenzie is back in the lineup, but Shakir is worth a look in deep leagues, especially any week when a top-three Bills receiver is sidelined.
9
Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup claims WR2 role
After drawing three targets in his first game back from injury last week, Gallup was targeted five times in Week 5, with only CeeDee Lamb drawing more targets (eight). Cooper Rush has kept the Cowboys afloat and with Dak Prescott set to return at some point this season, Lamb and Gallup should both have fantasy relevance going forward.
8
Buffalo Bills: RB James Cook makes the most of his touches
Cook logged two carries in the second quarter and then two more carries in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s blowout win over the Steelers in Week 5. That’s obviously not a big workload, but the rookie running back made the most of his opportunities by rushing for 31 yards and a touchdown. Cook seems unlikely to jump Devin Singletary on the depth chart, but his role might increase if he keeps impressing on limited touches.
7
Indianapolis Colts: RBs Deon Jackson, Phillip Lindsay split reps
The Colts went into Thursday’s game against the Broncos with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sidelined, then they quickly lost Nyheim Hines to a concussion. That left Jackson and Lindsay, a practice squad elevation, to carry the workload in Denver. Jackson led the backfield with 13 carries for 62 yards, and Lindsay rushed 11 times for 40 yards. Both players were also targeted four times as receivers out of the backfield. Taylor might return in Week 6, and Thursday’s game seemingly suggests that Indy will utilize a backfield committee approach if Taylor misses any more games.
6
Denver Broncos: RB Mike Boone gets 10 touches
After losing Javonte Williams to a season-ending torn ACL, the Broncos brought in veteran Latavius Murray, but he was inactive on Thursday after having played in London with the Saints on Sunday. Melvin Gordon (15 rushes, three targets) was the clear leader in Denver’s backfield, but Boone was also involved with seven carries and three targets. It’s hard to estimate how the backfield utilization will shake out going forward because Boone was a key special teams player before the team lost Williams. Murray might emerge as the team’s new RB2 behind Gordon with Boone returning to special teams duties in Week 6, but the latter is a better receiving outlet.
5
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley gets season-high 12 touches
Austin Ekeler’s stock remains high after he totaled 199 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns on 20 touches in Week 5, but Kelley’s role is worth watching. Kelley rushed 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 33 yards on Sunday. Those 12 touches doubled Kelley’s previous season high, but it remains to be seen if it was a one-week spike or a new normal for L.A.’s backfield rotation.
4
San Francisco 49ers: RB Tevin Coleman back in the rotation
After spending last season with the Jets, Coleman returned to the 49ers on the practice squad last month. He was elevated to the game-day roster in Week 5 and he served as the team’s No. 2 running back behind Jeff Wilson, rushing eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown. He also caught all three targets for 44 yards and another score. Fantasy managers should not expect that kind of production every week, but it does seem fair to expect more opportunities for Coleman in San Francisco in the coming weeks, especially if Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) remains out.
3
Atlanta Falcons: RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley share carries
After placing running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve with a knee injury, the Falcons have turned to a backfield committee of Allgeier and Huntley. Allgeier is the starter and he led the team with 13 carries, followed by Huntley with eight carries. Allgeier has a higher ceiling, but his potential production might be limited by Huntley eating into his touches.
2
Washington Commanders: RB Brian Robinson leads backfield in NFL debut
After spending the first four games of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday and quickly emerged as Washington’s top running back. Robinson led the team with nine carries for 22 yards — Antonio Gibson rushed just three times for six yards. Gibson did also draw four targets, but Robinson leading the team in carries in his first-ever game is notable. He should be a priority add on the waiver wire this week.
1
Seattle Seahawks: RB Ken Walker to become a workhorse?
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia in Week 5, leaving Walker as the team’s new starter. Walker rushed eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, and he seems poised to now become Seattle’s primary running back for the rest of the season. He is the most important waiver-wire target this week and a flex option for anyone who already has him on their roster.