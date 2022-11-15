Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 10

We’re drawing closer to the fantasy football postseason, so if you’re not in the playoff picture yet, things need to turn around for your team quickly. Here are 10 utilization stats to know from Week 10 before making any waiver wire claims going into Week 11.
10
Cleveland Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones trending up?
Peoples-Jones has established a respectable floor of 71 receiving yards in recent weeks with the receiver hitting or beating that number in five of his last six games, including a 99-yard performance on Sunday. DPJ is yet to score this season, but his chances to reach the end zone will likely improve once Deshaun Watson makes his debut in Week 13.
9
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Kadarius Toney draws 5 targets, scores
After a quiet debut with the Chiefs last week, Toney was more involved on Sunday with five targets. He hauled in four receptions for 57 yards and the first touchdown of his career in his second game in KC while adding two carries for 33 yards on the ground. Toney might still be a little too risky to start, but he should be rostered.
8
New Orleans Saints: TE Juwan Johnson scores again
Johnson caught five passes for 44 yards and a score in Week 10, marking his fourth score in his last four games. He is now TE11 on the season and TE3 over the last three weeks. The tight end is hot, and he’s still available in most leagues.
7
Chicago Bears: TE Cole Kmet also heating up
Kmet is another tight end who’s been heating up in recent weeks. Kmet has benefited from quarterback Justin Field’s recent strong performances, catching 11 passes for 126 yards and five touchdowns over the last three games. His TD volume is bound to decrease eventually, but fantasy managers should ride the wave for now.
6
Los Angeles Rams: RB Cam Akers splits reps with Darrell Henderson
Two weeks ago, Henderson more than doubled Akers’ usage, and Akers was inactive the week before that ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. Now that the dust has settled and Akers is set to stay in Los Angeles, it appears that he might continue splitting time with Henderson. Both backs rushed six times on Sunday (Henderson’s totals were helped by a touchdown), and both players drew one target as receivers out of the backfield. One notable name to watch going forward is rookie Kyren Williams, who only received one carry in Week 10 but led the team’s backfield with three receptions.
5
Denver Broncos: RBs Latavius Murray, Melvin Gordon split work
Gordon had 11 touches on Sunday, just one fewer than Murray. The Broncos seem to want to split reps evenly between them similarly to how they did with Gordon and Javonte Williams before the latter’s injury. Chase Edmonds didn’t have a big role in his Denver debut, receiving just two carries and two targets. Edmonds’ usage might increase as the season goes on, though, and Murray has been slightly more effective than Gordon overall. It’s a crowded backfield, but Murray seems to be the best option for fantasy at the moment, with Gordon’s stock continuing to decline.
4
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Isiah Pacheco dominates touches
In his third game as the Chiefs’ starter, Pacheco appeared to finally emerge as the team’s workhorse. The rookie led the team with 16 carries for 82 yards on Sunday with no other running backs receiving more than one carry. Jerick McKinnon was the most involved in the passing game with eight targets, but fellow back Clyde Edwards-Helaire received no carries and just two targets. Pacheco is officially the new leader in KC’s backfield.
3
Detroit Lions: RB Jamaal Williams still leading backfield
D’Andre Swift has returned from his ankle and shoulder injuries, but the Lions aren’t rushing him back into a heavy workload. Williams led the team with 16 rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 while Swift received just six carries. Swift did draw three targets as a receiver out of the backfield, but Williams might still have starter upside going forward.
2
Miami Dolphins: RB Jeff Wilson doubles Raheem Mostert’s carries
The Dolphins have a two-back committee, but Wilson seems to be the new RB1. Wilson received more carries (17) and targets (five) than Mostert (8/4), totaling 143 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on Sunday. Mostert also had a respectable game, though, with 87 yards from scrimmage and a score. Both running backs have fantasy value, but Wilson has a higher ceiling.
1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White’s career day
After Leonard Fournette suffered a hip pointer in Germany, White stepped up and took advantage of his increased utilization, rushing 22 times for 105 yards. Fournette might be available in Week 11, but White has made his case to become the Bucs’ new running back. Even if Fournette holds on to the RB1 title for now, White will likely remain heavily involved in the coming weeks. Even with a bye in Week 11, White should be a top priority on the waiver wire this week.