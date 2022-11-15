Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 10

Gordon had 11 touches on Sunday, just one fewer than Murray. The Broncos seem to want to split reps evenly between them similarly to how they did with Gordon and Javonte Williams before the latter’s injury. Chase Edmonds didn’t have a big role in his Denver debut, receiving just two carries and two targets. Edmonds’ usage might increase as the season goes on, though, and Murray has been slightly more effective than Gordon overall. It’s a crowded backfield, but Murray seems to be the best option for fantasy at the moment, with Gordon’s stock continuing to decline.