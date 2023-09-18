Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 3 free-agent forecast

Fantasy football continues to rage on following a high-scoring slate from the Week 2 games, making this upcoming group of waiver wire targets vital for managers to monitor.
We’ll be taking a look at the top available players rostered in Yahoo leagues, using the 75% rostered mark as the threshold. If you have any questions about prioritizing a certain player over another, don’t be afraid to hit me up on X, formerly Twitter, (@KevinHickey11). Your questions and comments are always welcome!
We also will be taking a look at some deeper players to stash and the top streaming options for the upcoming week.
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1a. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
There is clearly a new leader in the Colts backfield. Moss returned from a forearm injury in Week 2 and enters Monday night as a top-10 running back. Moss took 18 carries for 88 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions on four targets for 19 yards. He played 98% of the snaps and saw 100% of the running back carries. He shares the top add this week and is a flex play until we know more about Jonathan Taylor‘s situation.
Availability: 47%
FAAB: 40%
1b. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Cam Akers was a healthy scratch and is reportedly on the trading block, again. This led to Williams completely taking over and despite the tough matchup, he’s the RB1 overall entering Monday night. It may not always be pretty, but Williams is being used like an elite running back. If he’s still out there, he needs to be scooped up. While the volatility of his situation is disconcerting, Williams is interchangeable with Moss for the top waiver spot.
Availability: 38%
FAAB: 40%
3. RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
With J.K. Dobbins out for the season, we saw in Week 2 that it’s going to be a clear split in the Ravens backfield with Justice Hill. Edwards wound up being the better option for fantasy with a 10-62-1 rushing line, but it’s an even split. Given the upside of the offense, both players should be rostered, but I personally believe Edwards is the better runner and gets the slight edge.
Availability: 35%
FAAB: 30%
4. RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
It’s unlikely we see one of these backs truly take over the Ravens backfield so both players should be considered flex options moving forward. While Edwards scored the touchdown, Hill saw three targets and three red-zone attempts inside the 10-yard line. He’s getting valuable touches, it just happens to be in an even split. The new offensive coordinator seems to like him, so Hill is certainly worthy of flex consideration moving forward.
Availability: 56%
FAAB: 30%
5. WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
The hierarchy in Houston’s passing attack is becoming clear, and Collins is trending toward becoming a breakout candidate. Entering Monday night as the WR5 in Week 2, Collins posted an incredible 7-146-1 line on a 21% target share. His 20 targets through Week 2 are the fifth-most among wide receivers. He’s best viewed as a flex option right now, but there’s plenty of upside here to be a weekly starter.
Availability: 39%
FAAB: 25%
6. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles
Gainwell was unable to play on a short week due to a ribs injury, which led to D’Andre Swift torching the Minnesota Vikings defense. That’s not great for Gainwell’s stock. However, Gainwell is still worthy of a roster spot and flex consideration given what we saw in Week 1. He may be slightly discounted due to the injury, and we should be cautious of the split moving forward, but Gainwell could regain most of his role when he returns.
Availability: 40%
FAAB: 25%
7. RB Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
The rookie did well enough in Week 1 to force the Bears into making D’Onta Foreman a healthy scratch in Week 2. It didn’t amount to much for Johnson’s production as he saw only six opportunities in the loss, but it’s a good sign that he’s earning the trust of the coaching staff so early. Johnson saw an increase in running back rush share (36%) but a decrease in target share (7%) in Week 2 so Khalil Herbert is still the back to own. But Johnson’s playing time is likely to increase as the season progresses so he should be added in all formats.
Availability: 62%
FAAB: 15%
8. WR Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions
We should always do our best to not be too overreactive to strong fantasy outings, especially when they come from players who have been in the league. With that said, we shouldn’t ignore what Reynolds has been doing to open the season. Currently the WR9 on the week entering Monday night, Reynolds posted a 5-66-2 receiving line on an 18% target share. Reynolds will have his weeks when he disappears, but he’s a solid WR3/flex option with a touch of upside in the right matchups.
Availability: 88%
FAAB: 10%
9. WR Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams
While Puka Nacua is all the rage — rightfully so — Atwell has been quietly posting intriguing lines. The Rams have come out of the gates slinging the ball as if Matthew Stafford isn’t 35 years old, which has led to Atwell seeing 17 targets over the first two games of the season. His target share fell to 17% in Week 2, which is a bit discouraging and likely corresponds with Kyren Williams‘ usage. But Atwell has made the most of his opportunities and deserves a look for those in need of some depth until Cooper Kupp returns.
Availability: 75%
FAAB: 10%
10. TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
With 13 targets through the first two games of the season, Henry will be one of the go-to options for Mac Jones. In Week 1, Henry posted a 5-56-1 receiving line. He followed that up Sunday night with a 6-52-1 receiving line against the Miami Dolphins. It won’t happen every week, but it’s clear Henry has a steady role in the offense, making him a mid-TE1 option in what has become a brutal positional landscape.
Availability: 45%
FAAB: 8%
11. TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
In all transparency, I don’t love putting Ertz in here as a priority addition. He’s not an electric athlete who can break off a big play, and his upside is capped due to his age and the offense he’s in. At the same time, we shouldn’t ignore the volume he’s getting. Ertz has posted target shares of 33% and 28% during the first two games, respectively, and he leads all tight ends with 18 targets entering Monday night. Granted, he’s turned those targets into 12 receptions for just 77 yards, but those receptions pile up. The tight end landscape is so barren that we have to consider Ertz as a PPR starting option moving forward even as he’s averaged 6.4 yards per reception.
Availability: 90%
FAAB: 5%
Grab-n-Stash
RB Matt Breida, New York Giants
Even with the injury to Saquon Barkley, I didn’t feel comfortable enough suggesting Breida should be a priority addition. We’ll likely see a split backfield in Barkley’s absence, and Breida has never proven to be a difference-making talent. Still, he’s worthy of the final bench spot on a roster for teams who can afford it. I’d just rather allow another manager to burn their FAAB on him.
Availability: 99%
FAAB: 3%
QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
The successor to Aaron Rodgers has thrown six touchdown passes through the first two games of the season and is currently the QB2 on the season entering Monday night. He’s a solid streaming option with mid-QB1 upside in favorable matchups. We should get a nice litmus test against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.
Availability: 39%
FAAB: 3%
RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Warren doesn’t yet have a role worthy of being considered for a flex spot in a starting lineup. However, he did post a 13% target share in Week 1, and the injury to Diontae Johnson could offer him more opportunities as a receiver. We’ll see what happens Monday night when the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns, but Warren is one of the best stashes available.
Availability: 40%
FAAB: 3%
RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
No one is denying the backfield belongs to Derrick Henry, but Spears is a quality stash. He’s seeing enough work as a receiver to be worthy of a stash, and his stock would skyrocket in the event of an injury to Henry. Spears doesn’t have standalone flex value yet, and he may not for some time, but he has a role significant enough to be rostered in typical leagues.
Availability: 83%
FAAB: 2%
WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
The absence of Christian Watson and Aaron Jones certainly played a role in Reed seeing more playing time. Even when Watson returns, Reed will be the starting slot option. The rookie scored 19.7 PPR points in Week 2, mostly due to the fact that he found the end zone twice, one of which was a tap pass inside the 10-yard line. Still, Reed posted a 32% target share in Week 2, which indicates he’s earning more trust in the offense. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him eventually overtake Romeo Doubs as the WR2 in targets behind Watson later in the season.
Availability: 90%
FAAB: 2%
While Nico Collins may be tearing it up, the rookie in Dell had a breakout game in Week 2. The electric receiver posted a 23% target share with a 7-70-1 receiving line against the Colts. He played more snaps and ran more routes than Collins in Week 2 as well. Dell likely won’t be consistent enough to make a true fantasy impact this early in the season, but he shouldn’t be ignored after an outing like that.
Availability: 95%
FAAB: 2%
WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
The rookie slot receiver has a clear connection with fellow rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion). Through the first two weeks, Downs is second on the team with 12 targets and 67 receiving yards. He’s averaging just 9.6 yards per reception, but there’s a chance he will turn into a solid PPR option later in the season. At the least, monitor Downs’ usage over the next few weeks.
Availability: 98%
FAAB: 1%
Streamers of the Week
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants: Purdy just barely makes the cut in terms of roster threshold. On a short week, he gets to take on a Giants defense that just allowed Joshua Dobbs to have the best game of his career.
Availability: 71%
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: Despite throwing just one touchdown pass through two games, Stafford has cleared 300 passing yards in each contest. Meanwhile, the Bengals have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position through Week 2.
Availability: 65%
QB Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: In the event Purdy is not available, we’ll add an extra option here, though you may wish we didn’t. Wilson had a strong Week 2 outing, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns while adding 56 rushing yards. It will be ugly, but the matchup with the Dolphins may create another high-scoring environment. Maybe just don’t watch the game or check the score afterwards.
Availability: 49%
TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: Ferguson only saw three targets in Week 2 but all of them came in the red zone, two of which were inside the 10-yard line. Arizona is still struggling against tight ends, allowing the 10th-most PPR points per game to the position through two weeks.
Availability: 62%
TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: It feels gross because it is gross. Zach Wilson instills zero confidence, but Conklin did post a 24% target share while running the third-most routes behind Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson. It’s gross, but at least there’s some usage there.
Availability: 96%
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs Chicago Bears: Entering Monday night, the Bears are the most advantageous matchup for opposing defenses. They’ve allowed 10 sacks and three interceptions through two games. Chris Jones is back, and the Chiefs just held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense to nine points in Week 2.
Availability: 61%
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST at Las Vegas Raiders: It was an ugly showing in Week 1 for the Steelers defense. We’ll see how much of a fluke that was Monday night when they host the Cleveland Browns. Regardless, the Raiders offense has thrown three interceptions and are a bottom-10 offense in points scored and total yards per game.
Availability: 42%
PK Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: The rookie has been stellar to open the season, connecting on all seven of his field-goal attempts. Now, the Cowboys should score plenty against the Cardinals defense, and Aubrey gets to kick in a dome.
Availability: 94%
PK Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants: Another rookie, Moody has started the season a perfect 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts, three of which have come from at least 40 yards. The 49ers should have no issues moving the ball against a dysfunctional Giants defense on a short week.
Availability: 54%