Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 3 free-agent forecast

1a. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

There is clearly a new leader in the Colts backfield. Moss returned from a forearm injury in Week 2 and enters Monday night as a top-10 running back. Moss took 18 carries for 88 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions on four targets for 19 yards. He played 98% of the snaps and saw 100% of the running back carries. He shares the top add this week and is a flex play until we know more about Jonathan Taylor‘s situation.

Availability: 47%

FAAB: 40%

1b. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers was a healthy scratch and is reportedly on the trading block, again. This led to Williams completely taking over and despite the tough matchup, he’s the RB1 overall entering Monday night. It may not always be pretty, but Williams is being used like an elite running back. If he’s still out there, he needs to be scooped up. While the volatility of his situation is disconcerting, Williams is interchangeable with Moss for the top waiver spot.

Availability: 38%

FAAB: 40%

3. RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

With J.K. Dobbins out for the season, we saw in Week 2 that it’s going to be a clear split in the Ravens backfield with Justice Hill. Edwards wound up being the better option for fantasy with a 10-62-1 rushing line, but it’s an even split. Given the upside of the offense, both players should be rostered, but I personally believe Edwards is the better runner and gets the slight edge.

Availability: 35%

FAAB: 30%

4. RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

It’s unlikely we see one of these backs truly take over the Ravens backfield so both players should be considered flex options moving forward. While Edwards scored the touchdown, Hill saw three targets and three red-zone attempts inside the 10-yard line. He’s getting valuable touches, it just happens to be in an even split. The new offensive coordinator seems to like him, so Hill is certainly worthy of flex consideration moving forward.

Availability: 56%

FAAB: 30%

5. WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

The hierarchy in Houston’s passing attack is becoming clear, and Collins is trending toward becoming a breakout candidate. Entering Monday night as the WR5 in Week 2, Collins posted an incredible 7-146-1 line on a 21% target share. His 20 targets through Week 2 are the fifth-most among wide receivers. He’s best viewed as a flex option right now, but there’s plenty of upside here to be a weekly starter.

Availability: 39%

FAAB: 25%

6. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

Gainwell was unable to play on a short week due to a ribs injury, which led to D’Andre Swift torching the Minnesota Vikings defense. That’s not great for Gainwell’s stock. However, Gainwell is still worthy of a roster spot and flex consideration given what we saw in Week 1. He may be slightly discounted due to the injury, and we should be cautious of the split moving forward, but Gainwell could regain most of his role when he returns.

Availability: 40%

FAAB: 25%

7. RB Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

The rookie did well enough in Week 1 to force the Bears into making D’Onta Foreman a healthy scratch in Week 2. It didn’t amount to much for Johnson’s production as he saw only six opportunities in the loss, but it’s a good sign that he’s earning the trust of the coaching staff so early. Johnson saw an increase in running back rush share (36%) but a decrease in target share (7%) in Week 2 so Khalil Herbert is still the back to own. But Johnson’s playing time is likely to increase as the season progresses so he should be added in all formats.

Availability: 62%

FAAB: 15%

8. WR Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions

We should always do our best to not be too overreactive to strong fantasy outings, especially when they come from players who have been in the league. With that said, we shouldn’t ignore what Reynolds has been doing to open the season. Currently the WR9 on the week entering Monday night, Reynolds posted a 5-66-2 receiving line on an 18% target share. Reynolds will have his weeks when he disappears, but he’s a solid WR3/flex option with a touch of upside in the right matchups.

Availability: 88%

FAAB: 10%

9. WR Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

While Puka Nacua is all the rage — rightfully so — Atwell has been quietly posting intriguing lines. The Rams have come out of the gates slinging the ball as if Matthew Stafford isn’t 35 years old, which has led to Atwell seeing 17 targets over the first two games of the season. His target share fell to 17% in Week 2, which is a bit discouraging and likely corresponds with Kyren Williams‘ usage. But Atwell has made the most of his opportunities and deserves a look for those in need of some depth until Cooper Kupp returns.

Availability: 75%

FAAB: 10%

10. TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

With 13 targets through the first two games of the season, Henry will be one of the go-to options for Mac Jones. In Week 1, Henry posted a 5-56-1 receiving line. He followed that up Sunday night with a 6-52-1 receiving line against the Miami Dolphins. It won’t happen every week, but it’s clear Henry has a steady role in the offense, making him a mid-TE1 option in what has become a brutal positional landscape.

Availability: 45%

FAAB: 8%

11. TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

In all transparency, I don’t love putting Ertz in here as a priority addition. He’s not an electric athlete who can break off a big play, and his upside is capped due to his age and the offense he’s in. At the same time, we shouldn’t ignore the volume he’s getting. Ertz has posted target shares of 33% and 28% during the first two games, respectively, and he leads all tight ends with 18 targets entering Monday night. Granted, he’s turned those targets into 12 receptions for just 77 yards, but those receptions pile up. The tight end landscape is so barren that we have to consider Ertz as a PPR starting option moving forward even as he’s averaged 6.4 yards per reception.

Availability: 90%

FAAB: 5%