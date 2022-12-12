Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 15 free agent forecast

1. RB J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

It’s likely that Dobbins isn’t available in most leagues, but he still falls under the threshold for targets so we’d be remiss to not at least mention him. If he’s available, it’s best to jump on him with top priority and the majority of your FAAB.

FAAB: 90%

Availability: 39%

2. RB Zonovan Knight, New York Jets

Michael Carter made his return to the field, playing two more snaps and running 11 more routes than Knight. However, the rookie maintained the majority share of the early-down work, seeing 17 carries to Carter’s five. He’s a solid flex option with some enticing matchups in Weeks 16 and 17.

FAAB: 50%

Availability: 42%

3. RB Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs

Scoring three total touchdowns will certainly boost a player’s fantasy stock. We shouldn’t expect McKinnon to do this every week, but he does have four total touchdowns over the last two games. Being attached to the Chiefs offense is what makes him attractive along with the fact that Kansas City isn’t afraid to get him super involved in the passing game, which is evident from his seven receptions Sunday.

FAAB: 30%

Availability: 65%

4. WR Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Though he’s been inconsistent, Jones popped off again in Week 14 by torching the Tennessee Titans for eight receptions on 12 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. Over his last three games, he’s seen at least 12 targets in a game twice. The matchup coming up against the Dallas Cowboys isn’t favorable, but there should be a lot of scoring to make Jones a flex play moving forward.

FAAB: 20%

Availability: 40%

5. WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Burks may be on waivers after missing Week 14 due to a concussion he sustained in Week 13. Though his health and practice status must be monitored, Burks should still be rostered. He flashed immense upside before suffering the concussion, and there’s a chance he returns this week from the league’s protocol in what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

FAAB: 20%

Availability: 52%

6. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

In his second game with Deshaun Watson under center, Peoples-Jones posted season-highs with 12 targets, eight receptions and 114 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but he’s going to be a major part of a passing game that should find some new life with Watson having returned from his suspension. With matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints coming up, Peoples-Jones is a high-upside flex play.

FAAB: 20%

Availability: 56%

7. WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets

We shouldn’t go crazy trying to get Moore on our fantasy rosters, but he finally showed some life in Week 14. Even though quarterback Mike White went down with a rib injury, Joe Flacco breathed some life into Moore’s season. The second-year wideout posted six receptions for 60 yards on 10 targets, with the receptions and yards being season-high marks. Maybe Moore is more of a stash right now, but he’s a flex option in Week 15 taking on the Detroit Lions.

FAAB: 10%

Availability: 67%

8. TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Engram has been pretty hit or miss for fantasy, and it’s likely going to stay that way. However, he’s been extremely involved in recent games, posting top-five finishes in each of his last two weeks. That includes a ridiculous TE1 finish in Week 14 when he recorded 11 receptions on 15 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also has at least a 16% target share in six of his last eight games. Engram will likely continue to be boom/bust, but it’s hard to find that kind of upside at the tight end position.

FAAB: 10%

Availability: 55%

9. RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Though D’Onta Foreman is still the leader in the backfield, Hubbard has been seeing a lot of work over the last two games. He now has exactly 17 opportunities in each of his last two games and posted 14 carries for 74 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Hubbard won’t be much more than an RB3/flex play unless Foreman gets hurt, but getting those kind of touches can be valuable at this point in the season.

FAAB: 10%

Availability: 81%