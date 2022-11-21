Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 12 free-agent forecast

1. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

The rookie took over the backfield once again in prime time Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. He saw more work after Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited with an ankle injury that could turn out to be somewhat long-term. Pacheco will still cede some third-down work to Jerick McKinnon, but he’s shaping up to be a league winner down the stretch. This is likely your last chance to get him if he’s available.

FAAB: 40%

Availability: 57%

2. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

The rookie wideout followed up his three-touchdown performance with a pair of touchdowns Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. He’s turning into the team’s WR2 behind Allen Lazard while his freakish athleticism shows he can have explosive games at any point. He does have a bye in Week 14, but Watson has some of the highest upside among relatively available players down the stretch.

FAAB: 35%

Availability: 46%

3. WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Finally, Burks showed what kind of upside he has. Posting seven receptions on eight targets for 111 yards makes him the WR10 entering Monday night. What was most impressive was his ability to make plays down the field. We knew Burks was dangerous underneath with the ball in his hands, but he could unlock a new level of upside if he’s also being target down the field. The passing offense still leaves much to be desired, but Burks could be heading into a stretch of games where he helps managers immensely.

FAAB: 35%

Availability: 77%

4. RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Perine may only be worthy of a one-week pickup so I wouldn’t argue with anyone who doesn’t prioritize him over other targets with more upside long term. However, there’s a chance Joe Mixon misses the Week 12 game due to a concussion, and we saw what it looks like when Perine has the backfield to himself. His 30.2 PPR points make him the RB2 on the week entering Monday night as he totaled 15 touches for 82 total yards and three touchdowns. He gets a downgrade because it’s likely he’s only relevant for a week, but wins are hard to come by at this point in the season.

FAAB: 25%

Availability: 95%

5. RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before the Bucs had their bye in Week 11, White posted over 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. That was mostly due to Leonard Fournette exiting the game with an injury, and it still isn’t clear what his status is going into Week 12. However, White should be rostered in nearly every format. We don’t know the severity of Fournette’s injury, and the Bucs may just want to get the more explosive player on the field.

FAAB: 20%

Availability: 65%

6. WR Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens

Even though Devin Duvernay played a few more snaps and ran a few more routes, Robinson is the one who was trusted with the targets. He led the Ravens offense in Week 11, posting nine receptions on nine targets for 128 yards. The Ravens offense makes it risky to trust pass-catchers, but Robinson has shown he has the ability to put up big games. With an extremely favorable schedule down the stretch, Robinson is worthy of flex consideration.

FAAB: 15%

Availability: 99%

7. WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Campbell continued to show he’s a huge part of the passing game with Matt Ryan under center. Campbell posted six targets while bringing in five receptions for 57 yards. It’s not an overly impressive line, but he has at least an 18% target share in five of his last six games.

FAAB: 10%

Availability: 48%

8. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Peoples-Jones has quietly put together some impressive numbers over the last seven games. Over that stretch, he’s recorded at least 50 receiving yards in every game and hasn’t recorded fewer than four receptions. He found the end zone for the first time this season and with Deshaun Watson set to come back in Week 13, managers may want to get in early with Peoples-Jones if possible.

FAAB: 10%

Availability: 62%

9. QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

This really is for managers who desperately need a quarterback. Watson is set to come back in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. We should temper expectations in terms of fantasy expectations until we see what he looks like in the Browns offense. There’s a chance he needs a bit more time to acclimate, but we’ve also seen Watson play at an elite level in his career.

FAAB:10%

Availability: 64%