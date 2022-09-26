Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 4 free-agent forecast

1) RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears: Even though David Montgomery is considered day-to-day with a lower leg injury, Herbert is the top add this week. He took 20 carries for 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 12 yards. Entering Monday night, Herbert is the highest-scoring non-quarterback in Week 3. The Bears clearly don’t want to throw the ball and want to live through the run game. At worst, Herbert is a high-end handcuff. But he may be working his way into more of a timeshare after this performance and with Montgomery dealing with an injury.

Availability: 74%

FAAB: 20%

2) RB Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions: While D’Andre Swift is still the player to roster in Detroit’s backfield, Williams isn’t going anywhere. Swift was active despite being on the injury report last week, but it was Williams who saw the valuable touches. Williams held a 60.1% running back rush share compared to Swift’s 21.2% share in Week 3. Swift has a separated shoulder and could miss time. He’s currently considered week-to-week. Williams also cashed in two rushing touchdowns while out-snapping Swift 35-32. It won’t be like this every week when the pair are healthy, but the early season has shown us that Williams is the goal-line back and a reliable player for the Lions. He’s entering the RB2/flex territory while Swift is banged up.

Availability: 55%

FAAB: 15%

3) WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers: Needing wide receivers to step up in a big way, Doubs rose to the challenge in Week 3. With Christian Watson inactive and Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve list, the rookie out of Nevada posted eight receptions on eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. All were team-high totals for the Packers. Given how badly the Packers need someone to step up in the wide receiver room, Doubs is certainly worth a look as a potential flex play moving forward.

Availability: 84%

FAAB: 12%

4) WR Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars: The offense down in Duval looks like a much more competent unit under Doug Pederson. Jones had another eventful game in Week 3, logging 10 receptions on 11 targets for 85 receiving yards and a touchdown. It marked the second time in three weeks that Jones saw at least nine targets in a game. Even with the Jaguars leading for most of the game, they continued to rely on the pass. It’s a two-man show in Jacksonville between Jones and Christian Kirk as the former now has a 21.6% target share through three games.

Availability: 91%

FAAB: 10%

5) WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals: How long Dortch will keep this up remains to be seen so we should exercise a bit of caution. However, he’s clearly the No. 2 wide receiver behind Marquise Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins isn’t eligible to return for another three games. Dortch posted nine receptions on 10 targets for 80 yards in Week 3. His 23 targets through three games are 10 more than the next wide receiver’s, and it’s clear he’s taking on the slot role meant for Rondale Moore. Dortch can be plugged into the lineup as a flex play, especially if he’s earned himself a bigger role for the rest of the season.

Availability: 93%

FAAB: 8%

6) WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys: We may get to see Gallup make his season debut Monday night against the New York Giants. Even though he’s more of a stash at this point, Gallup is returning to an offense that desperately needs help at wide receiver. It may be wise to keep Gallup on the bench until Dak Prescott returns, but this may be the final week he’s widely available in leagues.

Availability: 53%

FAAB: 5%

7) WR Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Considering the injuries in the wide receiver room, Gage took on a bigger role for Tampa Bay in Week 3. He led the team with 13 targets and a ridiculous 32.5% target share while posting 12 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. Gage won’t see this kind of share or production when Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones are all on the field. But with Godwin and Jones potentially one more week away, Gage is worth an add to see if he can be the WR2 in Tom Brady’s offense. Avoid overspending based on this one week of production.

Availability: 45%

FAAB: 5%

8) QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: For those in need of an option at quarterback, Lawrence may just be the one to target. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NFL draft put together another masterful performance in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 28-of-39 passes (71.8%) for 262 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Entering Monday night, that’s good enough for the QB4 finish on the week. We should temper expectations in Week 4 as he takes on the Philadelphia Eagles, but Lawrence is looking more like the highly touted prospect we expected to see.

Availability: 49%

FAAB: 5-10%

9) TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: We should always be cautious of tight end additions off the waiver wire. It’s likely their production will continue to be volatile. But Njoku is showing the kind of ceiling we want to see in a cheap tight end option. On Thursday Night Football, Njoku posted nine receptions on 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. It was his second consecutive week with a touchdown, and his 32.3% target share was the highest he’s ever seen in a single game. We shouldn’t expect that kind of usage every week, but it’s nice to see he has that upside built in. He’s lower on this list because the tight end position isn’t as valuable, and we should still expect down weeks as a part of his range of outcomes.

Availability: 67%

FAAB: 5%