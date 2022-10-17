Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 7 free-agent forecast

1. RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Though the Rams are on a bye week, Henderson has taken over the starting role while Cam Akers works through personal issues. Those issues were enough make Akers inactive in Week 6, which allowed Henderson to enter Monday night as the RB15 on the week. Henderson reached a 60% running back rush share and 10% target share in the same game for the second time this season. It may be tough to hold him through the bye week, but the issues Akers and the Rams seem to be dealing with make him a starting running back moving forward.

Availability: 34%

FAAB: 25%

2. RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

There’s a good chance Robinson isn’t available, and he probably should’ve been picked up sooner. Regardless, the rookie clearly took over the starting role during prime time in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears after appearing to have done such the prior game. He posted a modest 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, which is good for an RB2 finish. He didn’t see any targets, but he led the backfield in snap share (47%) and rush share (71%). The lack of receiving work limits his upside, but he’s a starting running back with early-down and goal-line opportunities.

Availability: 50%

FAAB: 20%

3. WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

The rookie wideout continues to shine for Indy. Though he’s still running the third-most snaps and routes in the wide receiver room, Pierce posted another strong outing in Week 6. He caught three passes on seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He now has at least six targets in each of his last three games. The Colts offense finally found a rhythm in Week 6, and Pierce can be a solid flex play moving forward.

Availability: 75%

FAAB: 15%

4. RB Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens

I was tempted to move Drake higher on the list, but there is still some hesitancy. J.K. Dobbins appears to be dealing with soreness in his knee, which led to Drake leading the Ravens backfield in every category. He took 10 carries for 119 rushing yards and a touchdown and enters Monday night as the RB6 in PPR formats. Even with Dobbins nursing an injury, Gus Edwards should be back soon, and Drake’s lack of receiving work will limit his upside. But if he’s the 1a in the Ravens backfield, he needs to be rostered.

Availability: 97%

FAAB: 10%

5. WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Moore wound up leading the Cardinals receiving corps in every category. He played more snaps, ran more routes and saw the same number of targets as Marquise Brown. Now, Brown appears to be dealing with an ankle injury he suffered on the final play of the game, and the Cardinals have to turn around on a short week for Thursday Night Football. Even with DeAndre Hopkins expected to make his debut after serving a suspension, Moore is likely going to be the leader in usage on a short week. He’s an intriguing flex play in Week 7 and could hold that kind of value moving forward.

Availability: 53%

FAAB: 8%

6. WR Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans

Coming off of the bye week, Woods should be rostered as a flex option every week. He has a per-game target share of 23% and has recorded four receptions in each of his last four games. The upside may be limited given the lack of passing volume in the Titans offense, but he’s clearly the lead option in the receiving corps — with little competition while Treylon Burks (foot) is on IR — and shouldn’t be on waivers in typical leagues.

Availability: 37%

FAAB: 8%