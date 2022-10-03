Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 5 free-agent forecast

The first month of fantasy football has just about concluded. Some managers are still searching for their first win, while others remain in the thick of the race. Either way, the waiver wire can be a manager’s best friend.
We'll be taking a look at the top available players rostered in ESPN leagues, using the 75% mark as the threshold. Your questions, comments, and roasts are always welcome!
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos: Gordon just barely qualifies for this piece, and if we had a “probably rostered but worth a look” section, then that’s where he would reside. It seems Javonte Williams suffered a long-term knee injury Sunday night, which means Gordon is now the lead back in Denver’s offense. Though he’s been uninspiring, starting running backs don’t come around often in the middle of the season. Consider him a high-end RB3 moving forward.
Availability: 26%
FAAB: 25-30%
2. WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers: The rookie wide receiver had another strong game in Week 4, catching five-of-eight targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. He would have had another long touchdown as well, but he couldn’t survive the ground with the ball. Over the last two weeks, Doubs has posted target shares of 24% and 25%, respectively, while running just one fewer route than Allen Lazard in Week 4, per Pro Football Focus. Doubs could be emerging as a WR3/flex option with upside.
Availability: 55%
FAAB: 25%
3. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie out of BYU flashed some of the potential that many analysts saw in him coming out of the NFL draft. He took 10 carries for 84 rushing yards and added a 20-yard reception on his only target. He played the most snaps and ran the most routes in the backfield as Cordarrelle Patterson played through a knee injury. Allgeier is a must-add in all fantasy formats following the news Patterson will miss at least four weeks while on the Reserve/Injured list after cleanup surgery.
Availability: 83%
FAAB: 3-4%
4. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts: There’s a good chance Jonathan Taylor misses the Thursday night game in Week 5 given the short turnaround after suffering an ankle injury at the end of Sunday’s game. Hines was the only other back to see snaps and touches after Taylor’s injury and will likely be the lead back even if Phillip Lindsay is called up from the practice squad. His pass-catching abilities give him a boost in PPR leagues. Taylor may only miss a few weeks, but Hines will be an RB3/flex play during the time he is out. Lindsay would be merely a deep-league flier.
Availability: 40%
FAAB: 15%
5. WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys: We saw the return of Gallup in Week 4, and it was a welcomed one at that. Though he played the third-most snaps among Cowboys wideouts, Gallup still ran the second-most routes behind CeeDee Lamb, according to Pro Football Focus. He turned that into two receptions on three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown. Gallup could begin seeing regular snaps as soon as Week 5, and once Dak Prescott returns, it’s likely he will provide WR3 production with plenty of upside.
Availability: 54%
FAAB: 15%
6. WR Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans: It has been a pretty underwhelming start for Woods, but he finally found the end zone in Week 4. Rookie Treylon Burks will miss some time after suffering a foot injury late during Sunday’s game, which means more targets for Woods. The Titans’ passing attack leaves much to be desired, but with Burks going to miss time, Woods becomes the clear wideout to roster. He’s a WR4 but can offer flex production in favorable matchups.
Availability: 65%
FAAB: 10%
7. TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: We are getting close to making Njoku a “set it and forget it” type of option at tight end. He will certainly have his down weeks, and even though he fumbled in Week 4, it was another viable outing. Njoku posted five receptions on seven targets for 73 yards and a 20% target share in Week 4. It’s the third week in a row he’s held at least a 19% target share in the offense. He ran just two fewer routes than Amari Cooper, suggesting he’s here to stay as a viable TE1 every week.
Availability: 38%
FAAB: 8-10%
8. RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: Though Chase Edmonds came away with a receiving touchdown, it was Mostert’s backfield from a usage standpoint. He posted season-high marks in snap share (72%), opportunities (18), running back rush share (75%), and routes run (26). This backfield is likely going to be a mess throughout the season, but this is the first time we saw a Dolphins running back take a true lead role since Week 1. He’s at least worthy of a roster spot with bye weeks coming up.
Availability: 47%
FAAB: 5%
9. WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: The rookie second-round pick continues to ascend. Pickens is gaining ground on the underwhelming Chase Claypool for the No. 2 role. He played just two fewer snaps and ran four fewer routes than Claypool in Week 4. Even so, Pickens led the wide receiver room with eight targets, a 32% target share, six receptions and 102 yards. The schedule coming up for Pickens is a bit rough — combined with the inconsistent quarterback play — but he’s on the verge of a breakout.
Availability: 62%
FAAB: 5%
Grab-n-Stash
WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals: Making his return from a preseason hamstring injury, Moore immediately assumed the No. 2 role opposite Marquise Brown. He ran the same amount of routes as Brown and while he only had three catches for 11 yards, he did hold a 16% target share.
Availability: 79%
FAAB: 2-3%
WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts: Another week went by with Pierce working as the No. 2 wide receiver. Though he’s not playing as many snaps or running as many routes as Parris Campbell just yet, Pierce was tied for the team lead with six targets while posting four receptions for 80 yards. It won’t be long until he’s the unquestioned No. 2 in the offense.
Availability: 92%
FAAB: 2-3%
RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders: While some in your league may go after Robinson pretty hard, we still don’t have an exact return date. He’s eligible to return in Week 5, but he will be joining a crowded backfield. He saw first-team work during training camp, so he should certainly be rostered if he’s available.
Availability: 63%
FAAB: 2-3%
RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens: It was the J.K. Dobbins show in Week 4, but Edwards is eligible to return from the PUP list in Week 5. Despite Dobbins’ talent, Edwards will see enough work in a run-heavy offense to support RB3/flex production with some touchdown upside.
Availability: 96%
FAAB: 2-3%
RB Mike Boone, Denver Broncos: Though Gordon is the back to pick up, Boone is likely going take over the third-down role in the offense. It’s a role he’s held for a few weeks now, which means he could be on the field even more with Javonte Williams missing the rest of 2022. He’s worth a cheap shot to see if that opportunity turns into anything.
Availability: 99%
FAAB: 0-1%
Streamers of the Week
TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: Conklin again saw a 15% target share in Week 4, and the Dolphins have allowed the sixth-most PPR points per game to tight ends.
Availability: 61%
FAAB: 1-2%
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks: There isn’t a whole lot of confidence here, but Johnson has at least four targets in three games this season and leads the Saints tight ends in routes run. The Seahawks are allowing the most PPR points per game to the position.
Availability: 98%
FAAB: 1%
QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: We’re sticking with the Jets here even if Wilson didn’t provide a ton of assurance in Week 4. The Dolphins have allowed a QB1 performance in each of the last three weeks.
Availability: 91%
FAAB: 1%
QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders: The passing offense for the Titans isn’t all that inspiring, but Tannehill can do enough as a streamer. The Commanders have allowed weekly finishes of QB8, QB2, and QB14, respectively over the last three games.
Availability: 85%
FAAB: 0-1%
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders have allowed two top-10 defensive finishes in the first four games. The Chiefs have multiple sacks and at least one turnover in three of their four games.
Availability: 90%
FAAB: 0-1%
Denver Broncos D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts: On a short week, the Colts are likely to be without Jonathan Taylor (ankle). They’ve allowed 15 sacks and 33 quarterback hits in four games, while the Broncos have multiple sacks in each game this season.
Availability: 62%
FAAB: 1-2%
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Houston Texans: The Jaguars have at least one interception in each game and multiple sacks in two games. The Texans just allowed the Chargers to finish as a top-12 defense in Week 3 and are allowing 7.3 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses.
Availability: 95%
FAAB: 0-1%
PK Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers at a rate of 14.8 points per game. That includes two weekly No. 1 performers.
Availability: 91%
FAAB: 0-1%
PK Riley Patterson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans: Patterson has two double-digit performances under his belt this season, and the Texans have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers.
Availability: 96%
FAAB: 0-1%