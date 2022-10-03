Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 5 free-agent forecast

1. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos: Gordon just barely qualifies for this piece, and if we had a “probably rostered but worth a look” section, then that’s where he would reside. It seems Javonte Williams suffered a long-term knee injury Sunday night, which means Gordon is now the lead back in Denver’s offense. Though he’s been uninspiring, starting running backs don’t come around often in the middle of the season. Consider him a high-end RB3 moving forward.

Availability: 26%

FAAB: 25-30%

2. WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers: The rookie wide receiver had another strong game in Week 4, catching five-of-eight targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. He would have had another long touchdown as well, but he couldn’t survive the ground with the ball. Over the last two weeks, Doubs has posted target shares of 24% and 25%, respectively, while running just one fewer route than Allen Lazard in Week 4, per Pro Football Focus. Doubs could be emerging as a WR3/flex option with upside.

Availability: 55%

FAAB: 25%

3. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie out of BYU flashed some of the potential that many analysts saw in him coming out of the NFL draft. He took 10 carries for 84 rushing yards and added a 20-yard reception on his only target. He played the most snaps and ran the most routes in the backfield as Cordarrelle Patterson played through a knee injury. Allgeier is a must-add in all fantasy formats following the news Patterson will miss at least four weeks while on the Reserve/Injured list after cleanup surgery.

Availability: 83%

FAAB: 3-4%

4. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts: There’s a good chance Jonathan Taylor misses the Thursday night game in Week 5 given the short turnaround after suffering an ankle injury at the end of Sunday’s game. Hines was the only other back to see snaps and touches after Taylor’s injury and will likely be the lead back even if Phillip Lindsay is called up from the practice squad. His pass-catching abilities give him a boost in PPR leagues. Taylor may only miss a few weeks, but Hines will be an RB3/flex play during the time he is out. Lindsay would be merely a deep-league flier.

Availability: 40%

FAAB: 15%

5. WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys: We saw the return of Gallup in Week 4, and it was a welcomed one at that. Though he played the third-most snaps among Cowboys wideouts, Gallup still ran the second-most routes behind CeeDee Lamb, according to Pro Football Focus. He turned that into two receptions on three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown. Gallup could begin seeing regular snaps as soon as Week 5, and once Dak Prescott returns, it’s likely he will provide WR3 production with plenty of upside.

Availability: 54%

FAAB: 15%

6. WR Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans: It has been a pretty underwhelming start for Woods, but he finally found the end zone in Week 4. Rookie Treylon Burks will miss some time after suffering a foot injury late during Sunday’s game, which means more targets for Woods. The Titans’ passing attack leaves much to be desired, but with Burks going to miss time, Woods becomes the clear wideout to roster. He’s a WR4 but can offer flex production in favorable matchups.

Availability: 65%

FAAB: 10%

7. TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: We are getting close to making Njoku a “set it and forget it” type of option at tight end. He will certainly have his down weeks, and even though he fumbled in Week 4, it was another viable outing. Njoku posted five receptions on seven targets for 73 yards and a 20% target share in Week 4. It’s the third week in a row he’s held at least a 19% target share in the offense. He ran just two fewer routes than Amari Cooper, suggesting he’s here to stay as a viable TE1 every week.

Availability: 38%

FAAB: 8-10%

8. RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: Though Chase Edmonds came away with a receiving touchdown, it was Mostert’s backfield from a usage standpoint. He posted season-high marks in snap share (72%), opportunities (18), running back rush share (75%), and routes run (26). This backfield is likely going to be a mess throughout the season, but this is the first time we saw a Dolphins running back take a true lead role since Week 1. He’s at least worthy of a roster spot with bye weeks coming up.

Availability: 47%

FAAB: 5%

9. WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: The rookie second-round pick continues to ascend. Pickens is gaining ground on the underwhelming Chase Claypool for the No. 2 role. He played just two fewer snaps and ran four fewer routes than Claypool in Week 4. Even so, Pickens led the wide receiver room with eight targets, a 32% target share, six receptions and 102 yards. The schedule coming up for Pickens is a bit rough — combined with the inconsistent quarterback play — but he’s on the verge of a breakout.

Availability: 62%

FAAB: 5%