Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 2 free-agent forecast

1. WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

The electric rookie likely isn’t available … but if he is, Flowers should be the top addition this week. He’s clearly the most explosive player in the wide receiver room already, and his 50% target share in Week 1 could be a sign that Flowers is here to stay, even when Mark Andrews (quad) returns.

Availability: 29%

FAAB: 35%

2. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The second-year back received far more work than expected in the split backfield with Cam Akers. He certainly has the third-down role to himself, but he also saw a strong amount of early-down work. The split between Williams and Akers is going to be frustrating, but we can’t ignore the usage. Williams may have standalone flex value if this trend continues.

Availability: 95%

FAAB: 20%

3. RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

The unfortunate news of J.K. Dobbins‘ torn Achilles means the Ravens will need a new leader in the backfield. Edwards should see a major uptick in usage between the tackles while Justice Hill (more on him shortly) will work on passing downs. Edwards is the more efficient runner so prioritize him over Hill.

Availability: 80%

FAAB: 15%

4. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

With Rashaad Penny as a healthy scratch, Gainwell took over the Eagles backfield. He led the unit in snaps, routes run, targets and carries. It was Gainwell’s backfield. The Eagles will likely continue a rotation, but Gainwell provides flex value with a bit of upside in the right matchup moving forward.

Availability: 54%

FAAB: 15%

5. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

There’s a good chance Allgeier isn’t available, but in the chance he is, he should be one of the top additions of the week. The upside still resides with Bijan Robinson, who also had a strong day, but Allgeier added 18 touches and two rushing touchdowns. He has flex value in deeper leagues, especially since the Falcons are going to continue running the ball like crazy.

Availability: 44%

FAAB: 15%

6. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

There has been a steady drumbeat for the undrafted rookie leading into the season, and he didn’t disappoint in Week 1. The top trio for the Rams all ran the same number of routes, but Nacua finished with a stellar 15 targets. With Cooper Kupp shelved for at least three more weeks, Nacua brings plenty of intrigue.

Availability: 94%

FAAB: 12%

7. RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Hill found the end zone twice, which saved what would have been a brutal fantasy outing. He had eight carries for nine yards and didn’t see a target in the passing game. The Ravens likely will split the workload between Hill and Edwards, which means they both should be targeted on the waiver wire.

Availability: 97%

FAAB: 10%

8. WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Coming off an injury, Doubs still found his way into the end zone twice and tied for the team lead with five targets. He’s going to be a mainstay as one of the starting wide receivers even when Christian Watson returns. He probably should be viewed more as a WR4 in fantasy with a bit of touchdown upside, but he certainly should be rostered.

Availability: 69%

FAAB: 10%