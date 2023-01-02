Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 18 free-agent forecast

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

The rookie signal-caller has been excellent as a streaming option for the last month or so. He hasn’t had any massive boom games, but he’s provided strong value for those searching off the waiver wire. He’s thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his last five games while hitting 210 yards or more in four of those games. Assuming the starters play, he gets to host a Cardinals defense that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Availability: 63%

FAAB: 15%

QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints:

In the event the 49ers sit their starters, here’s another quarterback option in Week 18. Darnold has been looking to revive his career over the last five weeks in Carolina, and he’s been a solid option for fantasy purposes during his last two games. He enters Monday night as the QB8 from the Week 17 games after posting 341 yards and three passing touchdowns while adding five rushing attempts for 20 yards. The Saints have been fine against quarterbacks, but Darnold will be playing to secure a job somewhere in 2023.

Availability: 98%

FAAB: 5%

RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

There are few teams worse than the Colts in the NFL. The franchise has gone fully dysfunctional over the last two months, but there’s still one more game to play, and they’re a prideful bunch. Moss has been solid since taking over as the starter in Week 15. Over his last three games, Moss has 65%, 92% and 63% of the running back carries, respectively. He’s averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 73.3 rushing yards per game during that span. Now, he takes on a Texans defense that is allowing the most PPR points per game, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns to the position.

Availability: 56%

FAAB: 50%

RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He’s probably not available, but in the off-chance that he is, Allgeier is a strong addition for the final week. The rookie has taken off in recent games both from a usage and a production standpoint. He’s currently the RB11 entering Monday night for the Week 17 games. If that holds, he will have recorded RB1 finishes in each of his last three weeks. During that span, he’s averaged 116 total yards per game and has found the end zone twice. He’s also seen running back rush shares of 53%, 62% and 67%, respectively. The Bucs don’t have anything to play for so there’s a good chance they rest their starters, giving way for another potential boom game from the rookie.

Availability: 37%

FAAB: 50%

WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

This one is tricky because we don’t know who the starting quarterback is yet. If it’s Josh Dobbs for the second week in a row, we should feel much more comfortable about Burks. If it’s Malik Willis, it’s difficult to convince ourselves about this play. Assuming it’s Dobbs, the rookie Burks was heavily involved during the former’s start in Week 17. He led the way with 66 receiving yards while his eight targets and 21% target share were second-highest on the offense. He also added a 20-yard carry. This should be a competitive matchup so if Dobbs is the starter, Burks is certainly in play.

Availability: 59%

FAAB: 20%

WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

We’re going to stick with another rookie here. After posting three consecutive games of at least 16.4 PPR points, Dotson regressed in Week 17, recording just three receptions for 37 yards. The silver lining is that he still posted a 25% target share, marking the fourth game in a row he’s hit at least the 22% mark. The matchup against the Cowboys may be intimidating on paper, but they’ve been torched by wideouts over the last month and a half. Since Week 12, they’ve allowed the most PPR points per game to the position and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers. Dotson has an affinity for finding the end zone and could be in play as a solid flex option with upside.

Availability: 57%

FAAB: 20%

WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

There’s a chance the Chiefs will be competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC to ensure the conference playoffs run through Arrowhead Stadium. They were flexed into the Saturday afternoon game for Week 18 so they won’t have the benefit of knowing if they can rest their starters. Toney has been mostly unusable for fantasy, but he did record 71 yards in Week 17, his highest mark of the season. The Raiders have been middling against wideouts in recent weeks, but it’s never a bad idea to put faith in the Chiefs offense.

Availability: 61%

FAAB: 10%

TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

While the Jets offense struggled massively in Week 17, Conklin was a strong start. He led the passing game with six receptions on six targets for 80 yards — all of which were team-high marks. Now, he will be taking on a Dolphins defense that has struggled to stop tight ends. They’ve allowed a tight end to record double-digit PPR points in all but five of their games. There’s a good chance Conklin is leaned on again regardless of who is under center.

Availability: 63%

FAAB: 10%

PK Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Lutz hasn’t been his typical self this season, but he’s still a solid option. He will be kicking inside in a matchup that should be tightly contested even if both teams are eliminated from the playoffs.

Availability: 94%

FAAB: 2%

PK Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

With three double-digit outings in his last five games, Badgley has shown he can be a force for fantasy while being tied to an explosive Lions offense. Detroit is looking to sneak into the playoffs with a win so this should be a competitive matchup.

Availability: 92%

FAAB: 2%

Houston Texans D/ST at Indianapolis Colts

Houston’s defense isn’t a trustworthy unit in the slightest, but playing against the Colts offense is a near-lock for fantasy points. Sam Ehlinger is likely to be the starter, and the Colts have a minus-89-point differential during their current six-game losing streak.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: 3%

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals have been a solid fantasy defense for the majority of the second half. They get to host a Ravens offense that has sputtered without Lamar Jackson and considering both teams have already clinched a playoff spot, this could be another Tyler Huntley game.

Availability: 62%

FAAB: 2%