Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 16 free agent forecast

For many fantasy football leagues, the playoffs commenced in Week 15 and now the number of managers still competing for a title will shrink dramatically.
Navigating the waiver wire this week will be vital as managers try to capture a title over their leaguemates. Even though many of us are out of contention, it’s still important to at least pay attention to waiver wire additions at this time of the season because it could help when preparing for the 2023 campaign.
We’ll be taking a look at the top available players rostered in ESPN leagues, using the 75% rostered mark as the threshold. If you have any questions about prioritizing a certain player over another, don’t be afraid to hit me up on Twitter (@KevinHickey11). Your questions, comments, and roasts are always welcome!
We also will be taking a look at some deeper players to stash and the top streaming options for the upcoming week.
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1. RB Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs
He should already be rostered, but he technically falls within the threshold. McKinnon is playing like a fantasy MVP right now with two consecutive RB1 overall finishes in each of his last two games.
Availability: 39%
FAAB: 80%
2. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
The debut for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder didn’t go all that well, but Allgeier proved he can be a playmaker. He took 17 carries for 139 rushing yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. He shouldn’t be viewed as more than a flex starter, but he played one fewer snap than Cordarrelle Patterson, so there’s a chance they want to see what they have in the rookie back over the final three games.
Availability: 66%
FAAB: 15%
3. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
It’s unlikely that Jonathan Taylor will return from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 15, which means Moss could be the leader in the backfield. Though it will likely be some type of split with Deon Jackson, Moss played 67% of the snaps and took 24 carries after Taylor left the game. Compare that to Jackson’s 32% snap share and 13 carries. Moss likely won’t be a league-winner, but for those needing a spot start, the latest information we have suggests he’s the next man up. Jackson is worthy of an add as well.
Availability: 99%
FAAB: 15%
4. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns
Quietly, Peoples-Jones is enjoying a solid fantasy season. Though he found the end zone for just the second time this season in Week 15, it marked his third consecutive game with double-digit PPR points and the ninth time he’s done so in the last 11 games. Peoples-Jones is a solid WR3 with upside every week, especially if Deshaun Watson can find his groove as a passer.
Availability: 50%
FAAB: 15%
5. WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
Though he hasn’t been activated from the injured reserve list yet, there’s a chance it happens this week. Hardman has missed the last six games due to an abdominal injury, but the team opened the practice window. Before his injury, Hardman posted four consecutive games of 12.0 PPR points or more. He’s a sneaky flex play against the Seahawks this week if he’s activated.
Availability: 73%
FAAB: 10%
6. WR Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders
The returns of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller didn’t seem to matter much to Hollins, who posted his third double-digit PPR game over his last five. Hollins isn’t much more than a flex play at this point, but he’s involved in the offense enough to warrant consideration in deeper leagues.
Availability: 80%
FAAB: 10%
7. TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Okonkwo seems to be heating up as he posted his third consecutive game with double-digit PPR points. Though it’s nothing to write home about, Okonkwo has at least five targets in each of his last four games and at least four receptions in each of his last three. He seems to have one big play in each game and has even seen a carry in each of his last two, suggesting the Titans want to get him involved. He’s a streaming option moving forward.
Availability: 85%
FAAB: 5%
Grab-n-Stash
RB JaMycal Hasty, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne briefly left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to an ankle injury but returned for overtime. Hasty shouldn’t be played if Etienne is healthy, but it’s a situation worth monitoring.
Availability: 96%
FAAB: 3%
RB Deon Jackson, Indianapolis Colts
Moss is probably the back to go after, but Jackson will stay involved. He’s likely to see more passing-game work and even saw a goal-line target that turned into a touchdown.
Availability: 88%
FAAB: 3%
RB Marlon Mack, Denver Broncos
This is still Latavius Murray’s backfield as Mack saw only nine touches compared to the former’s 25. However, he has provided some explosiveness and recorded four receptions on Sunday.
Availability: 94%
FAAB: 3%
WR Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gage saw 12 targets while bringing in eight receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns. We shouldn’t chase the touchdowns, but he could be a deep flex play against the Cardinals in Week 16.
Availability: 78%
FAAB: 2%
Streamers of the Week
QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Trusting Jones in the playoffs can be risky, but the rushing upside is certainly there. The Vikings have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Availability: 43%
QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Wilson showed some life with a solid outing against the Lions, throwing for 317 yards and two touchdowns. The Jags have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.
Availability: 94%
TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: We’ll go with Otton over Cameron Brate here because he plays more snaps. The Cardinals are the worst defense against tight ends.
Availability: 93%
TE Jordan Akins, Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Akins has at least five targets in three of his last four games, and the Titans have allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to the position.
Availability: 99%
PK Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers: The Colts offense stinks, but McLaughlin just set a new single-season franchise record for most field-goals made over 50 yards.
Availability: 98%
PK Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Elliott is tied to a strong offense, will be kicking indoors, and the Cowboys have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the position.
Availability: 84%
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST at Indianapolis Colts: Indy’s offense is hot garbage and they just lost Jonathan Taylor.
Availability: 82%
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST at New England Patriots: The Bengals have quietly been a solid defense while the Patriots have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game.