Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 16 free agent forecast

1. RB Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs

He should already be rostered, but he technically falls within the threshold. McKinnon is playing like a fantasy MVP right now with two consecutive RB1 overall finishes in each of his last two games.

Availability: 39%

FAAB: 80%

2. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

The debut for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder didn’t go all that well, but Allgeier proved he can be a playmaker. He took 17 carries for 139 rushing yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. He shouldn’t be viewed as more than a flex starter, but he played one fewer snap than Cordarrelle Patterson, so there’s a chance they want to see what they have in the rookie back over the final three games.

Availability: 66%

FAAB: 15%

3. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

It’s unlikely that Jonathan Taylor will return from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 15, which means Moss could be the leader in the backfield. Though it will likely be some type of split with Deon Jackson, Moss played 67% of the snaps and took 24 carries after Taylor left the game. Compare that to Jackson’s 32% snap share and 13 carries. Moss likely won’t be a league-winner, but for those needing a spot start, the latest information we have suggests he’s the next man up. Jackson is worthy of an add as well.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: 15%

4. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Quietly, Peoples-Jones is enjoying a solid fantasy season. Though he found the end zone for just the second time this season in Week 15, it marked his third consecutive game with double-digit PPR points and the ninth time he’s done so in the last 11 games. Peoples-Jones is a solid WR3 with upside every week, especially if Deshaun Watson can find his groove as a passer.

Availability: 50%

FAAB: 15%

5. WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Though he hasn’t been activated from the injured reserve list yet, there’s a chance it happens this week. Hardman has missed the last six games due to an abdominal injury, but the team opened the practice window. Before his injury, Hardman posted four consecutive games of 12.0 PPR points or more. He’s a sneaky flex play against the Seahawks this week if he’s activated.

Availability: 73%

FAAB: 10%

6. WR Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders

The returns of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller didn’t seem to matter much to Hollins, who posted his third double-digit PPR game over his last five. Hollins isn’t much more than a flex play at this point, but he’s involved in the offense enough to warrant consideration in deeper leagues.

Availability: 80%

FAAB: 10%

7. TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Okonkwo seems to be heating up as he posted his third consecutive game with double-digit PPR points. Though it’s nothing to write home about, Okonkwo has at least five targets in each of his last four games and at least four receptions in each of his last three. He seems to have one big play in each game and has even seen a carry in each of his last two, suggesting the Titans want to get him involved. He’s a streaming option moving forward.

Availability: 85%

FAAB: 5%