Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 17 free agent forecast

Championship week is finally here for fantasy football managers, and this will be a big week to use the waiver wire.
Navigating the waiver wire this week will be vital as managers try to capture a title over their leaguemates. Even though most of us are out of contention, it’s still important to at least pay attention to waiver wire additions at this time of the season because it could help when preparing for the 2023 campaign.
We’ll be taking a look at the top available players rostered in ESPN leagues, using the 75% rostered mark as the threshold. If you have any questions about prioritizing a certain player over another, don’t be afraid to hit me up on Twitter (@KevinHickey11). Your questions, comments, and roasts are always welcome!
We also will be taking a look at some deeper players to stash and the top streaming options for the upcoming week.
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons offense is struggling, but Allgeier has posted over 100 total yards in each of his last two games. He had a modest 74 rushing yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, but he added four receptions for 43 yards as a receiver. He’s a solid flex start with upside against a Cardinals defense that has been gashed by running backs.
Availability: 60%
FAAB: 90-100%
2. WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
Three games in a row, Dotson has been on fire. He has found the end zone in each of those outings, which certainly helps, but he’s been majorly involved in the offense with four receptions in each of those games. The Browns have been mostly solid against wide receivers this season, but Dotson is a solid flex play during championship week.
Availability: 70%
FAAB: 90-100%
3. WR DJ Chark Jr., Detroit Lions
In three of his last four games, Chark has recorded 14.8 or more PPR points. He logged four receptions for 108 yards on five targets in the loss against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, and now he takes on a Chicago Bears defense at home that has been easily susceptible through the air.
Availability: 69%
FAAB: 70%
4. RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Despite sharing the backfield with Devin Singletary and seeing less work in every aspect, Cook put together a solid performance taking 11 carries for 99 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also added one reception for nine receiving yards. Cook has been pretty volatile for fantasy purposes, but there is still upside considering the offense he’s on. He’s an RB3/flex option in what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
Availability: 53%
FAAB: 70%
5. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
This could be a spot for either Moss or Deon Jackson. The Colts play Monday night, so it isn’t yet clear how the roles will truly be dished out. Moss is likely to be the early-down/goal-line back while Jackson works as the pass-catcher on third downs. This also is the first time we’re seeing the offense under Nick Foles. The Colts have a favorable matchup against the New York Giants in Week 17 so Moss could be a flex option.
Availability: 57%
FAAB: 50%
6. WR Isaiah Hodgins, New York Giants
We shouldn’t always be chasing touchdowns considering they are volatile in nature, but sometimes players simply score more than others. When it comes to the Giants offense, there aren’t many strong pieces to consider, but Hodgins has been solid in recent games. In three of his last four games, he’s posted at least 15 PPR points and had a career-high of 11 targets, eight receptions, and 89 yards in Week 16, while also finding the end zone. He’s a favorite target of Daniel Jones on third downs, and he could be a flex option against the Colts in Week 17.
Availability: 99%
FAAB: 30%
Streamers of the Week
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders: Purdy has been a solid streamer with multiple touchdown passes in each of his last four games.
Availability: 71%
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints: Minshew did a fine job filling in for Jalen Hurts, who could be out another week. He posted 355 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown as well.
Availability: 73%
TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks: The Jets offense is a bit dysfunctional right now, but anyone is better than Zach Wilson under center. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most PPR points per game to tight ends.
Availability: 64%
TE Jordan Akins, Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: It’s never fun leaning on the Texans offense, but Akins has at least three receptions in four of his last five games. The Jaguars have struggled to stop tight ends over the last month and a half.
Availability: 99%
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST at Baltimore Ravens: It’s unclear if Lamar Jackson will be back, but even if he is, this game has the lowest betting total of the week, and the Steelers have multiple sacks in seven of their last eight games.
Availability: 57%
New York Giants D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts: This shouldn’t be a high-scoring game as the Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor. The Giants defense hasn’t been stellar, but they can get the job done here.
Availability: 87%
PK Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: The Cardinals have offensive issues, but Prater still put up 14 fantasy points in Week 16. Plus, he’ll be kicking in a dome.
Availability: 80%
PK Riley Patterson, Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Patterson has double-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games, and he’ll be kicking inside away from the elements.
Availability: 97%