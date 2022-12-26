Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 17 free agent forecast

1. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons offense is struggling, but Allgeier has posted over 100 total yards in each of his last two games. He had a modest 74 rushing yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, but he added four receptions for 43 yards as a receiver. He’s a solid flex start with upside against a Cardinals defense that has been gashed by running backs.

Availability: 60%

FAAB: 90-100%

2. WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Three games in a row, Dotson has been on fire. He has found the end zone in each of those outings, which certainly helps, but he’s been majorly involved in the offense with four receptions in each of those games. The Browns have been mostly solid against wide receivers this season, but Dotson is a solid flex play during championship week.

Availability: 70%

FAAB: 90-100%

3. WR DJ Chark Jr., Detroit Lions

In three of his last four games, Chark has recorded 14.8 or more PPR points. He logged four receptions for 108 yards on five targets in the loss against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, and now he takes on a Chicago Bears defense at home that has been easily susceptible through the air.

Availability: 69%

FAAB: 70%

4. RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Despite sharing the backfield with Devin Singletary and seeing less work in every aspect, Cook put together a solid performance taking 11 carries for 99 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also added one reception for nine receiving yards. Cook has been pretty volatile for fantasy purposes, but there is still upside considering the offense he’s on. He’s an RB3/flex option in what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Availability: 53%

FAAB: 70%

5. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

This could be a spot for either Moss or Deon Jackson. The Colts play Monday night, so it isn’t yet clear how the roles will truly be dished out. Moss is likely to be the early-down/goal-line back while Jackson works as the pass-catcher on third downs. This also is the first time we’re seeing the offense under Nick Foles. The Colts have a favorable matchup against the New York Giants in Week 17 so Moss could be a flex option.

Availability: 57%

FAAB: 50%

6. WR Isaiah Hodgins, New York Giants

We shouldn’t always be chasing touchdowns considering they are volatile in nature, but sometimes players simply score more than others. When it comes to the Giants offense, there aren’t many strong pieces to consider, but Hodgins has been solid in recent games. In three of his last four games, he’s posted at least 15 PPR points and had a career-high of 11 targets, eight receptions, and 89 yards in Week 16, while also finding the end zone. He’s a favorite target of Daniel Jones on third downs, and he could be a flex option against the Colts in Week 17.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: 30%