Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 10 free-agent forecast

1. QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

This will be the final time Fields will be listed on the waiver piece. He should have been picked up sooner, but he’s still available in a good amount of ESPN leagues. Fields has finished as a top-eight quarterback in each of his last four games and topped that stretch off with a QB1 finish in Week 9. He has a favorable schedule moving forward, and his rushing ability has brought about some rare upside.

Availability: 53%

FAAB: 50%

2. WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming out of the bye week, the Steelers traded away Chase Claypool. They mostly did this because they want to see Pickens in a larger role down the stretch. He’s already flashed high upside and a bigger role could lead to him being a very valuable asset in fantasy for the playoffs regardless of the offense.

Availability: 41%

FAAB: 25%

3. RB Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins

The trade from the 49ers to Miami did wonders for Wilson’s fantasy value, and we saw it pay immediate dividends. Despite it being his first game, he out-snapped Raheem Mostert, ran more routes and saw the same amount of carries. He took nine carries for 57 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and a receiving touchdown. Wilson should have plenty of value with some favorable matchups coming up.

Availability: 55%

FAAB: 25%

4. WR Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

As expected, Palmer was the leader in the receiving game for the Chargers with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both out. He caught eight passes on 10 targets for 106 yards against the Atlanta Falcons. It isn’t clear when Allen and Williams will be back from their injuries so Palmer has WR2 value moving forward. He’s likely already rostered, but it’s worth a look.

Availability: 33%

FAAB: 20%

5. WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

It’s often said that we shouldn’t chase touchdowns when looking for waiver-wire targets, and while that’s still good process to follow, Hardman seems to be one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets in recent weeks. During Sunday Night Football, Hardman logged a season-high nine targets while securing six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown—his third game in a row with a score. There are a lot of moving parts in this offense, but Hardman seems to be carving out a bigger role each week.

Availability: 64%

FAAB: 20%

6. WR Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

With Rashod Bateman expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury, Duvernay steps into the WR1 role in the Ravens offense. Assuming all goes well Monday night, he should be a target on the waivers going into Week 10. Duvernay has flashed some big-play ability throughout the season, and even though the passing offense for the Ravens has left much to be desired, Duvernay will be the top target for Lamar Jackson until Mark Andrews returns. Additionally, the Ravens have one of the best upcoming schedules for wideouts.

Availability: 49%

FAAB: 10%

7. RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers offense is nothing to get excited about right now, but White’s increasing usage can’t be ignored. Though his stats won’t jump off the page from Week 9, he saw a season-high 11 touches. There’s a chance White continues to see more touches moving forward and at the very least, he could bring immense value if Fournette is to miss time down the stretch.

Availability: 80%

FAAB: 10%

8. TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Coming out of the bye week, there’s a chance Dulcich is still available. Considering the landscape of the position, it’s difficult to find the type of usage and production at tight end that Dulcich has provided over the last month. Since making his debut in Week 6, he’s finished as a TE1 in each of his three games while posting target shares of 12%, 20% and 19%, respectively. For those in desperate need of a tight end, Dulcich is a solid option with some upside.

Availability: 70%

FAAB: 10%