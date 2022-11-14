Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 11 free-agent forecast

1. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

The rookie back took over the early-down work for the Chiefs in Week 10, amassing a season-high 16 carries for 82 rushing yards. Though he didn’t see a target, his 89% running back rush share was the highest mark a Chiefs running back has seen this season. Meanwhile, Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw went without a carry and saw just two targets. If the shift is happening, Pacheco needs to be rostered in every league, and he’s immediately startable in a favorable matchup in Week 11.

Availability: 68%

FAAB: 40%

2. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

It’s unwise to chase fantasy points simply because a player had a big game. While this was certainly Watson’s coming out party, there are some narratives suggesting he could be here to stay. The rookie’s eight targets and 42% target share are both season-high marks, which led to a ridiculous line of 4-107-1 in Week 10. He ran just three fewer routes than team leader Allen Lazard and his 84% snap share is by far a season high. The Packers used an early-second round pick on Watson in the 2022 NFL draft so he’s not coming out of nowhere. Maybe it was a flash in the pan, but at this point in the season, he has the kind of upside to take a shot on.

Availability: 94%

FAAB: 25%

3. RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If not for their bye week coming up, White would be the top target on the waiver wire this week. It isn’t clear yet how severe Leonard Fournette’s hip injury is, and we may not get a true answer until the team returns from the bye. But White was seeing increased usage early in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks even before Fournette left. After he did leave, White took off. The rookie back wound up taking 22 carries for 105 rushing yards, both of which were season-highs by a large margin. White looked far more explosive than Fournette and even if this injury isn’t long-term, the former needs to be added. Holding White through the bye week could be risky, but it could also lead to a discount for those using a FAAB system. There’s league-winning potential here.

Availability: 76%

FAAB: 25%

4. WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs

Toney may already be snatched up off the waiver wire, but there’s also a chance he’s still available. It isn’t clear how long Juju Smith-Schuster will be out, but after going through a similar scary injury that Tua Tagovailoa went through, there’s a good chance he misses this upcoming game against the Chargers. Toney found the end zone for the first time in his career while posting four receptions for 57 yards on a 14% target share. He also added two carries for 33 rushing yards. Toney may have some volatility to his game, but he’s an electric player tied to an elite offense. The ceiling is worth it.

Availability: 52%

FAAB: 20%

5. WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Burks made his return after missing the last five weeks due to a foot injury and immediately got involved. Though he played 56% of the snaps, he did draw six targets and a 17% target share upon his return. I’d be willing to bet the outburst from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR5 entering Monday night) is more of a one-off, and Burks ran the same number of routes Sunday against a tough Broncos defense. The Titans desperately need an infusion of talent and explosiveness in the passing game, and Burks can provide just that. He’ll be volatile given the low volume of the offense, but there’s plenty of upside here for a stretch run.

Availability: 76%

FAAB: 20%

6. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Entering Monday night as the WR21 in PPR formats, Peoples-Jones has quietly put together an intriguing profile in recent games. In five of his last six games, he has recorded at least a 20% target share, four receptions and 71 yards. Though he’s been held out of the end zone, it’s clear Peoples-Jones is going to be a consistent target in the passing game. The debut of Deshaun Watson is set for Week 12 so it may be best to get in now before a late-season explosion takes place.

Availability: 79%

FAAB: 15%

7. TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

We should expect volatility at the tight end position from everyone not named Travis Kelce. With that said, Kmet has been electric over the last month, and his emergence has a direct correlation to Justin Fields’ breakout. Kmet enters Monday night as the TE1 in Week 10 after posting four receptions on seven targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns. His seven targets and 39% target share are both season-highs, and he’s now finished as a TE1 in each of the last three weeks. Whether you’re streaming because of bye weeks or because you drafted Kyle Pitts, Kmet is a strong pivot option, especially with the Atlanta Falcons on tap for Week 11.

Availability: 61%

FAAB: 10%