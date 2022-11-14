Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 11 free-agent forecast

With trade deadlines approaching and the playoff picture coming into focus, fantasy football managers only have a few more weeks to utilize the waiver wire in hopes of finding some depth to help them win a championship.
Teams on a bye in Week 11 include the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.
If you have any questions about prioritizing a certain player over another, don't be afraid to hit me up on Twitter (@KevinHickey11). Your questions, comments, and roasts are always welcome!
We also will be taking a look at some deeper players to stash and the top streaming options for the upcoming week.
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
The rookie back took over the early-down work for the Chiefs in Week 10, amassing a season-high 16 carries for 82 rushing yards. Though he didn’t see a target, his 89% running back rush share was the highest mark a Chiefs running back has seen this season. Meanwhile, Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw went without a carry and saw just two targets. If the shift is happening, Pacheco needs to be rostered in every league, and he’s immediately startable in a favorable matchup in Week 11.
Availability: 68%
FAAB: 40%
2. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
It’s unwise to chase fantasy points simply because a player had a big game. While this was certainly Watson’s coming out party, there are some narratives suggesting he could be here to stay. The rookie’s eight targets and 42% target share are both season-high marks, which led to a ridiculous line of 4-107-1 in Week 10. He ran just three fewer routes than team leader Allen Lazard and his 84% snap share is by far a season high. The Packers used an early-second round pick on Watson in the 2022 NFL draft so he’s not coming out of nowhere. Maybe it was a flash in the pan, but at this point in the season, he has the kind of upside to take a shot on.
Availability: 94%
FAAB: 25%
3. RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If not for their bye week coming up, White would be the top target on the waiver wire this week. It isn’t clear yet how severe Leonard Fournette’s hip injury is, and we may not get a true answer until the team returns from the bye. But White was seeing increased usage early in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks even before Fournette left. After he did leave, White took off. The rookie back wound up taking 22 carries for 105 rushing yards, both of which were season-highs by a large margin. White looked far more explosive than Fournette and even if this injury isn’t long-term, the former needs to be added. Holding White through the bye week could be risky, but it could also lead to a discount for those using a FAAB system. There’s league-winning potential here.
Availability: 76%
FAAB: 25%
4. WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs
Toney may already be snatched up off the waiver wire, but there’s also a chance he’s still available. It isn’t clear how long Juju Smith-Schuster will be out, but after going through a similar scary injury that Tua Tagovailoa went through, there’s a good chance he misses this upcoming game against the Chargers. Toney found the end zone for the first time in his career while posting four receptions for 57 yards on a 14% target share. He also added two carries for 33 rushing yards. Toney may have some volatility to his game, but he’s an electric player tied to an elite offense. The ceiling is worth it.
Availability: 52%
FAAB: 20%
5. WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
Burks made his return after missing the last five weeks due to a foot injury and immediately got involved. Though he played 56% of the snaps, he did draw six targets and a 17% target share upon his return. I’d be willing to bet the outburst from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR5 entering Monday night) is more of a one-off, and Burks ran the same number of routes Sunday against a tough Broncos defense. The Titans desperately need an infusion of talent and explosiveness in the passing game, and Burks can provide just that. He’ll be volatile given the low volume of the offense, but there’s plenty of upside here for a stretch run.
Availability: 76%
FAAB: 20%
6. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns
Entering Monday night as the WR21 in PPR formats, Peoples-Jones has quietly put together an intriguing profile in recent games. In five of his last six games, he has recorded at least a 20% target share, four receptions and 71 yards. Though he’s been held out of the end zone, it’s clear Peoples-Jones is going to be a consistent target in the passing game. The debut of Deshaun Watson is set for Week 12 so it may be best to get in now before a late-season explosion takes place.
Availability: 79%
FAAB: 15%
7. TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
We should expect volatility at the tight end position from everyone not named Travis Kelce. With that said, Kmet has been electric over the last month, and his emergence has a direct correlation to Justin Fields’ breakout. Kmet enters Monday night as the TE1 in Week 10 after posting four receptions on seven targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns. His seven targets and 39% target share are both season-highs, and he’s now finished as a TE1 in each of the last three weeks. Whether you’re streaming because of bye weeks or because you drafted Kyle Pitts, Kmet is a strong pivot option, especially with the Atlanta Falcons on tap for Week 11.
Availability: 61%
FAAB: 10%
Grab-n-Stash
QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Whether we like it or not, Watson will have fantasy value when he returns. He should probably be in the stash section, but there’s a chance it’s wiser to get in a week or two early before his return Week 13 for a revenge game against the Houston Texans. Watson will be a risky start considering he hasn’t played since 2020 and he’s working with an entirely new offense. But when Watson has been on the field, he’s been an elite force in fantasy, and he has plenty of weapons around him to keep him in the QB1 conversation. Fantasy managers with stable quarterbacks don’t need to go crazy trying to get him, but those competitive teams having to stream might want to target him a week early.
Availability: 62%
FAAB: 5%
RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Coming out of the bye week, Warren was generating some buzz as the Steelers wanted to get him more involved alongside starter Najee Harris. While the latter played more snaps and had over double the carries, Warren ran the same number of routes and posted season-highs in opportunities (12) and target share (12%). Warren’s numbers aren’t starter worthy, but this is a development to keep an eye on.
Availability: 88%
FAAB: 5%
RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
The rookie made his return from the injured reserve list for the first time since Week 1. He didn’t see much work until garbage time when the game was already out of hand, but he did flash some potential. This is especially true as a receiver. He played more snaps and ran more routes than Cam Akers while leading the backfield in targets. Darrell Henderson is still the starter, but the rookie could certainly carve out more of a receiving role in the offense.
Availability: 85%
FAAB: 5%
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers
Marshall only saw two targets and posted one reception during the Thursday night game in Week 10, but it was a 43-yard catch that flashed his YAC ability. Considering the poor weather conditions, we should expect more than two targets for Marshall moving forward, and he’s yet to play fewer than 86% of the snaps since Robbie Anderson was traded.
Availability: 92%
FAAB: 5%
WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts
Though Campbell had another explosive game with the return of Matt Ryan, it was in the best matchup possible while coming off an emotional week. Still, Campbell’s nine targets and seven receptions were tied with Michael Pittman Jr. for the team lead while it was the former who led the offense with 70 receiving yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was a 35-yarder that showed off his YAC ability. Campbell will be a risky play moving forward, but he now has three games in his last five with at least seven receptions.
Availability: 76%
FAAB: 5%
WR DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers
It has been tough to watch this Chargers offense despite all its potential. But Carter seems to be showing up as a solid spot starter. Though he was fifth on the team with four targets Sunday night, Carter led with the way with 64 receiving yards and a touchdown. If Keenan Allen and Mike Williams miss yet another game, Carter is in play for a flex role against the Chiefs in Week 11.
Availability: 91%
FAAB: 3%
WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Making his return from a groin injury, Collins posted season-high marks in target share (27%), targets (10) and receptions (five), while finding the end zone for the first time this season. The Texans offense is difficult to trust, but Collins has seen at least a 24% target share in three of his seven games this season.
Availability: 93%
FAAB: 3%
WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants
As much I’d love to peddle more optimism for rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, he simply isn’t producing enough to warrant considering right now. However, Slayton has been sneaky productive in recent games. After posting three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown Sunday, Slayton now has three WR2 finishes over his last five games. His game is pretty volatile, and the Giants’ passing attack isn’t one to clamor over, but there’s big-play potential here, and the Giants have a favorable matchup coming up.
Availability: 95%
FAAB: 1%
PSA on handcuffs
It’s getting to be that time of year where handcuffs will rise in value. Most of the time, handcuffs are only needed for the handful of elite running backs. Teams in a strong spot to the make the playoffs with a stable running back room can get away with targeting the handcuffs of their own players. Those who need a bit more upside might want to consider targeting the handcuffs of other players in the league. Here’s a look at some of the top handcuffs to add down the stretch:
- Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers
- Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
- Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
- Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens
- Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
- Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
Streamers of the Week
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Jimmy GQ will be an option the rest of the way. He takes on a Cardinals defense that has allowed a QB1 finish in four of their last six games.
Availability: 60%
QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions: It doesn’t get much better than this. Jones’ rushing upside already makes him an option while the Lions have allowed a top-four finish in two of the last three weeks.
Availability: 42%
TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: We’re going back to the rookie after he came back down to Earth. The Raiders have allowed 15.4 PPR points per game to the position over their last five games.
Availability: 48%
TE Kylen Granson, Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles: We’re going deep for this one. Granson is getting more involved in the offense, posting four receptions for 57 yards, while the Eagles have allowed 13.3 PPR points per game to the position in their last four games.
Availability: 99%
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST at Pittsburgh Steelers: Coming off the bye week, the Bengals take on a Steelers offense averaging the second-fewest points per game with a rookie quarterback who’s willing to take sacks.
Availability: 62%
New York Jets D/ST at New England Patriots: Expect this to be an ugly defensive battle like the one in Week 8 when the Jets recorded six sacks against the Patriots.
Availability: 69%
PK Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Dicker has posted 20 fantasy points over his last two games and could be a major factor in a likely high-scoring matchup.
Availability: 99%
PK Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: The 49ers offense should move the ball with ease against the Cardinals, who are allowing just under 9.0 fantasy points per game to the position.
Availability: 68%