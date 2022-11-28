Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 13 free-agent forecast

As most trade deadlines have passed, the fantasy football playoff picture is beginning to come into sharper focus for the majority of leagues. That’s why keeping up with the waiver wire is a vital process at this point in the season.
After a week of no byes, there will be two teams getting some rest in Week 13. That would be the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.
We’ll be taking a look at the top available players rostered in ESPN leagues, using the 75% rostered mark as the threshold. If you have any questions about prioritizing a certain player over another, don’t be afraid to hit me up on Twitter (@KevinHickey11). Your questions, comments, and roasts are always welcome!
We also will be taking a look at some deeper players to stash and the top streaming options for the upcoming week.
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
We’ll keep this brief because Pacheco shouldn’t be on waivers. He’s taken over the starting role in the backfield, playing the most snaps and taking 84.6% of the running back rushes in Week 12. Jerick McKinnon will still have a role, but Pacheco has proven he can handle the workload.
Availability: 42%
FAAB: 80%
2. WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
For the second week in a row, Burks led the Titans’ receivers in targets. Even though he didn’t play the most snaps, he still ran the same amount of routes as the other wide receivers. His outing got boosted by a fumble recovery in the end zone, but he’s no recorded 181 receiving yards over his last two games. He’s stepping into the A.J. Brown role and will only continue to get more opportunities.
Availability: 63%
FAAB: 40%
3. RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s not clear how much longer Leonard Fournette will be out with a hip injury, but White took over the entire backfield in his absence. He led the backfield in every metric, which included nine targets. Even if Fournette comes back, White is a flex play with upside if the Bucs simply want to make him the starter moving forward.
Availability: 39%
FAAB: 40%
4. RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
The return of Edwards from a hamstring injury led to him taking over the Ravens backfield in a pretty big way. He doubled the snaps of RB2 Kenyan Drake while out-carrying the rest of the backfield 16-3. The usage can flip on a weekly basis, but Edwards should be the most consistent of the bunch. The Ravens love to run the ball so Edwards is an RB2 for fantasy moving forward.
Availability: 60%
FAAB: 35%
5. RB Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos
He’s probably rostered but worth a look. It won’t ever be a pretty sight watching the Broncos offense, but Murray is a starting running back on a team that will commit to running the ball because they don’t have another choice. Mike Boone is likely to return soon so Murray’s upside could be limited. But he’s still the early-down/goal-line back on a team with a defense that will keep them in games.
Availability: 26%
FAAB: 25%
6. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
The second-year quarterback put on a strong show in Week 12, entering Monday night as the QB7 on the week. Lawrence has starting value for the next few weeks with matchups against the Lions, Titans and Cowboys. He’s been a QB1 in five of the last six games and could help those who need a starter going into the playoffs.
Availability: 41%
FAAB: 20%
7. WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts
Though Campbell doesn’t play until Monday night, there’s a good chance he pops off against a struggling Steelers secondary. He has been one of Matt Ryan’s favorite targets over the last two months and should continue to be a solid flex play in PPR formats. He does have a bye in Week 14, but the volume he’s seeing is worthy of an add.
Availability: 46%
FAAB: 15%
8. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
The rookie played more snaps, ran more routes and had more touches than Cam Akers. Granted, they were in a negative game script for the majority of the game. But Williams will have RB3/4 value in PPR formats even though the Rams offense is in shambles and could be without Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. It’s clear they don’t want Akers leading the way so it wouldn’t be a shock if Williams continued to see a starter’s workload.
Availability: 81%
FAAB: 15%
9. WR Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jones has been extremely volatile this season. There are games when he blows up and leads the team in targets and receptions, and then he’ll go quiet out of nowhere. Jones led the way with 11 receptions on 14 targets for 145 yards and the game-winning two-point conversion Sunday. Now, he’ll get the Lions in a matchup that should make him flex worthy.
Availability: 69%
FAAB: 10%
10. QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
If Watson is still available and you need a quarterback, he can put higher on the priority list. Officially reinstated Monday, Watson will make his debut against the Houston Texans in Week 13. We should temper expectations in his first game back considering the environment and the fact he hasn’t played since 2020. But Watson could provide fringe QB1 value for fantasy down the stretch.
Availability: 58%
FAAB: 15%
Grab-n-Stash
RBs Darrell Henderson & JaMycal Hasty, Jacksonville Jaguars
We didn’t include these two in the priority free agents because Doug Pederson said Monday that Travis Etienne was cleared to return to the game even though he didn’t see any snaps after leaving with a foot injury. Plus, we don’t know how much work Henderson would see when active after he was claimed from the Rams just last week. If Etienne’s healthy, Henderson is probably the handcuff to roster. Either way, we shouldn’t go too crazy until we know the entire situation.
Availability: 63% (Henderson), 99% (Hasty)
FAAB: 5%
WR Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears
Claypool hasn’t been all that inspiring this season, but Darnell Mooney is expected to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. There’s a chance Claypool is the de-facto No. 1 in the offense. He shouldn’t be started until we see what that will look like when Justin Fields returns, but he’s worth monitoring.
Availability: 41%
FAAB: 4%
RB Zonovan Knight, New York Jets
The same goes here for Ty Johnson. Knight, an undrafted rookie, came out of nowhere to see 17 touches for 103 total yards Sunday while Michael Carter dealt with an injury. It isn’t clear how severe the injury to Carter is, but Knight is worth stashing for teams who may need some emergency depth at running back.
Availability: 99%
FAAB: 4%
WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys
Gallup still hasn’t looked as we expected, but he did look better in Week 12. He set season highs with eight targets, five receptions and 63 yards. If he can carve out a bigger role in the Cowboys passing offense, there can be some flex appeal here.
Availability: 56%
FAAB: 5%
WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
The rookie first-round pick could be making his debut soon, and there’s a role as a field stretcher waiting for him in the Lions offense. He shouldn’t be started and those who have an IR spot should put him there, but he brings an electric game to the field.
Availability: 89%
FAAB: 5%
Streamers of the Week
QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Goff gets to take on a Jaguars defense that has allowed a QB15 finish in five of their last six games.
Availability: 71%
QB Mike White, New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: We shouldn’t jump all in on White, but he’s a solid option after tossing over 300 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings have allowed a QB13 finish in six of their last seven games.
Availability: 99%
TE Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: There aren’t many solid options, and Moreau has limited upside. But he has found the end zone in two of his last three games.
Availability: 65%
TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: Engram is extremely volatile but so are most tight ends. The Lions are allowing the fourth-most PPR points per game to tight ends.
Availability: 63%
Seattle Seahawks D/ST at Los Angeles Rams: The Seahawks get to take on either Bryce Perkins or John Wolford in Week 13. Fire them up.
Availability: 89%
Cleveland Browns D/ST at Houston Texans: There’s not much of a difference between Kyle Allen and Davis Mills.
Availability: 91%
PK Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Succop has been reliable this season, and the Saints are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to kickers.
Availability: 55%
PK Joey Slye, Washington Commanders at New York Giants: Slye has missed only two field-goal attempts this season, and the Giants are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position.
Availability: 95%