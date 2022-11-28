Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 13 free-agent forecast

1. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

We’ll keep this brief because Pacheco shouldn’t be on waivers. He’s taken over the starting role in the backfield, playing the most snaps and taking 84.6% of the running back rushes in Week 12. Jerick McKinnon will still have a role, but Pacheco has proven he can handle the workload.

Availability: 42%

FAAB: 80%

2. WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

For the second week in a row, Burks led the Titans’ receivers in targets. Even though he didn’t play the most snaps, he still ran the same amount of routes as the other wide receivers. His outing got boosted by a fumble recovery in the end zone, but he’s no recorded 181 receiving yards over his last two games. He’s stepping into the A.J. Brown role and will only continue to get more opportunities.

Availability: 63%

FAAB: 40%

3. RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s not clear how much longer Leonard Fournette will be out with a hip injury, but White took over the entire backfield in his absence. He led the backfield in every metric, which included nine targets. Even if Fournette comes back, White is a flex play with upside if the Bucs simply want to make him the starter moving forward.

Availability: 39%

FAAB: 40%

4. RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

The return of Edwards from a hamstring injury led to him taking over the Ravens backfield in a pretty big way. He doubled the snaps of RB2 Kenyan Drake while out-carrying the rest of the backfield 16-3. The usage can flip on a weekly basis, but Edwards should be the most consistent of the bunch. The Ravens love to run the ball so Edwards is an RB2 for fantasy moving forward.

Availability: 60%

FAAB: 35%

5. RB Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos

He’s probably rostered but worth a look. It won’t ever be a pretty sight watching the Broncos offense, but Murray is a starting running back on a team that will commit to running the ball because they don’t have another choice. Mike Boone is likely to return soon so Murray’s upside could be limited. But he’s still the early-down/goal-line back on a team with a defense that will keep them in games.

Availability: 26%

FAAB: 25%

6. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The second-year quarterback put on a strong show in Week 12, entering Monday night as the QB7 on the week. Lawrence has starting value for the next few weeks with matchups against the Lions, Titans and Cowboys. He’s been a QB1 in five of the last six games and could help those who need a starter going into the playoffs.

Availability: 41%

FAAB: 20%

7. WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Though Campbell doesn’t play until Monday night, there’s a good chance he pops off against a struggling Steelers secondary. He has been one of Matt Ryan’s favorite targets over the last two months and should continue to be a solid flex play in PPR formats. He does have a bye in Week 14, but the volume he’s seeing is worthy of an add.

Availability: 46%

FAAB: 15%

8. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The rookie played more snaps, ran more routes and had more touches than Cam Akers. Granted, they were in a negative game script for the majority of the game. But Williams will have RB3/4 value in PPR formats even though the Rams offense is in shambles and could be without Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. It’s clear they don’t want Akers leading the way so it wouldn’t be a shock if Williams continued to see a starter’s workload.

Availability: 81%

FAAB: 15%

9. WR Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jones has been extremely volatile this season. There are games when he blows up and leads the team in targets and receptions, and then he’ll go quiet out of nowhere. Jones led the way with 11 receptions on 14 targets for 145 yards and the game-winning two-point conversion Sunday. Now, he’ll get the Lions in a matchup that should make him flex worthy.

Availability: 69%

FAAB: 10%

10. QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

If Watson is still available and you need a quarterback, he can put higher on the priority list. Officially reinstated Monday, Watson will make his debut against the Houston Texans in Week 13. We should temper expectations in his first game back considering the environment and the fact he hasn’t played since 2020. But Watson could provide fringe QB1 value for fantasy down the stretch.

Availability: 58%

FAAB: 15%