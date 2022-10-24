Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 8 free-agent forecast

1. RB Michael Carter, New York Jets

He’s probably rostered, but take a peek to see if he’s not. The devastating injury to rookie Breece Hall is preliminarily labeled an ACL tear, which would be a season-ender, making Carter the starting running back in the Jets backfield. This is the kind of move to spend almost all of your budget on—or at least more than what your leaguemates currently have.

Availability: 31%

FAAB: 90%

2. RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins was placed on the injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee, and Edwards made his season debut to the tune of 16 carries for 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It still will be a committee in the backfield, but Edwards looked fresh and healthy. He should be the lead back for the Ravens for at least the next month and even longer. He’s a high-priority add this week.

Availability: 84%

FAAB: 50%

3. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Another player likely not available but worth a look. Henderson is likely to be the lead back as Cam Akers looks for a new home via trade. The Rams offense hasn’t played even close to expectation, but Henderson will be the lead back without Akers in the picture, and he should be rostered in all formats.

Availability: 34%

FAAB: 25%

4. RB D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

With Christian McCaffrey now in the Bay Area, Foreman will be part of the duo leading the backfield in Charlotte. The injury to Chuba Hubbard makes it look like Foreman led the way, but it was a pretty even split. Foreman took 17 carries for 115 rushing yards and added two receptions for 27 yards. He’s still pretty explosive and if Hubbard’s injury costs him time, Foreman could be in line for a heavy workload.

Availability: 65%

FAAB: 20%

5. WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Still running as the No. 3 wideout, the rookie continues to shine. He ran more routes than Chase Claypool for the first time this season. Even though Pickens was third in the room with six targets, he converted that into six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. The breakout is coming soon, and you’ll want to have Pickens on the roster.

Availability: 43%

FAAB: 15-20%

6. WR Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants

After making his return in Week 6, Robinson saw an uptick in usage in Week 7. He played the second-most snaps and ran the second-most routes on the offense, while leading the way with seven targets. He turned that into six receptions for 50 yards and is expected to be a focal point in the passing game. The rookie certainly can be viewed as a flex play with upside.

Availability: 86%

FAAB: 15-20%

7. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

A report surfaced early Sunday morning that Pacheco would be taking over as the starting running back. While he did get the start, he was out-snapped by Jerick McKinnon while playing just two more snaps and seeing three more carries than Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Rookies tend to pop off in the second half of the season, so he’s worth adding through the bye week, but there are some questions as to how much work he truly will see moving forward.

Availability: 86%

FAAB: 20%

8. RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals

Benjamin probably should be higher on the priority list, but it still isn’t clear how much longer James Conner and Darrel Williams will be out. If we knew they would be out for an extended period of time, then Benjamin would be much higher. The third-year back exploded on Thursday night to the tune of 12 carries for 92 rushing yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions for 21 receiving yards. If he gets another start this week, he’s a solid RB2. We just don’t know how much longer he’ll get these spot starts.

Availability: 33%

FAAB: 15%

9. WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

For the majority of the season, Campbell has been getting a lot of cardio in running routes without seeing many targets. That’s all changed in the last two weeks. Thanks to their shoddy offensive line, the Colts have focused on the quick-passing game. Because of that, Campbell has been peppered with low average-depth-of-target passes and has 23 targets over the last two games. He turned 12 targets into 10 receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. The Colts offense is bad so there is risk, but Campbell’s usage shouldn’t be ignored.

Availability: 98%

FAAB: 10%

10. TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

It’s typically best to avoid spending a lot of FAAB on tight ends, but Dulcich seems to be turning into something over the last two games. Following his Week 6 debut, the rookie tight end followed that up with six receptions on nine targets for 51 receiving yards. He has finished as a TE1 in each of his first two games this season. The Broncos offense is terribly bad, but Dulcich may be a bright light in a dark tight end landscape.

Availability: 92%

FAAB: 5%