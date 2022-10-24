Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 8 free-agent forecast

We’re essentially halfway through the fantasy football season, and there are several waiver-wire implications entering Week 8 from this past slate of games.
Teams on a bye in Week 8 include the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.
We'll be taking a look at the top available players rostered in ESPN leagues, using the 75% rostered mark as the threshold.

Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1. RB Michael Carter, New York Jets
He’s probably rostered, but take a peek to see if he’s not. The devastating injury to rookie Breece Hall is preliminarily labeled an ACL tear, which would be a season-ender, making Carter the starting running back in the Jets backfield. This is the kind of move to spend almost all of your budget on—or at least more than what your leaguemates currently have.
Availability: 31%
FAAB: 90%
2. RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
J.K. Dobbins was placed on the injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee, and Edwards made his season debut to the tune of 16 carries for 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It still will be a committee in the backfield, but Edwards looked fresh and healthy. He should be the lead back for the Ravens for at least the next month and even longer. He’s a high-priority add this week.
Availability: 84%
FAAB: 50%
3. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
Another player likely not available but worth a look. Henderson is likely to be the lead back as Cam Akers looks for a new home via trade. The Rams offense hasn’t played even close to expectation, but Henderson will be the lead back without Akers in the picture, and he should be rostered in all formats.
Availability: 34%
FAAB: 25%
4. RB D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers
With Christian McCaffrey now in the Bay Area, Foreman will be part of the duo leading the backfield in Charlotte. The injury to Chuba Hubbard makes it look like Foreman led the way, but it was a pretty even split. Foreman took 17 carries for 115 rushing yards and added two receptions for 27 yards. He’s still pretty explosive and if Hubbard’s injury costs him time, Foreman could be in line for a heavy workload.
Availability: 65%
FAAB: 20%
5. WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Still running as the No. 3 wideout, the rookie continues to shine. He ran more routes than Chase Claypool for the first time this season. Even though Pickens was third in the room with six targets, he converted that into six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. The breakout is coming soon, and you’ll want to have Pickens on the roster.
Availability: 43%
FAAB: 15-20%
6. WR Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
After making his return in Week 6, Robinson saw an uptick in usage in Week 7. He played the second-most snaps and ran the second-most routes on the offense, while leading the way with seven targets. He turned that into six receptions for 50 yards and is expected to be a focal point in the passing game. The rookie certainly can be viewed as a flex play with upside.
Availability: 86%
FAAB: 15-20%
7. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
A report surfaced early Sunday morning that Pacheco would be taking over as the starting running back. While he did get the start, he was out-snapped by Jerick McKinnon while playing just two more snaps and seeing three more carries than Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Rookies tend to pop off in the second half of the season, so he’s worth adding through the bye week, but there are some questions as to how much work he truly will see moving forward.
Availability: 86%
FAAB: 20%
8. RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals
Benjamin probably should be higher on the priority list, but it still isn’t clear how much longer James Conner and Darrel Williams will be out. If we knew they would be out for an extended period of time, then Benjamin would be much higher. The third-year back exploded on Thursday night to the tune of 12 carries for 92 rushing yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions for 21 receiving yards. If he gets another start this week, he’s a solid RB2. We just don’t know how much longer he’ll get these spot starts.
Availability: 33%
FAAB: 15%
9. WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts
For the majority of the season, Campbell has been getting a lot of cardio in running routes without seeing many targets. That’s all changed in the last two weeks. Thanks to their shoddy offensive line, the Colts have focused on the quick-passing game. Because of that, Campbell has been peppered with low average-depth-of-target passes and has 23 targets over the last two games. He turned 12 targets into 10 receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. The Colts offense is bad so there is risk, but Campbell’s usage shouldn’t be ignored.
Availability: 98%
FAAB: 10%
10. TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos
It’s typically best to avoid spending a lot of FAAB on tight ends, but Dulcich seems to be turning into something over the last two games. Following his Week 6 debut, the rookie tight end followed that up with six receptions on nine targets for 51 receiving yards. He has finished as a TE1 in each of his first two games this season. The Broncos offense is terribly bad, but Dulcich may be a bright light in a dark tight end landscape.
Availability: 92%
FAAB: 5%
Grab-n-Stash
RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Even as he deals with an ankle injury, it would be a prudent move to stash Hubbard as long as the injury isn’t serious. He split time evenly with D’Onta Foreman and was far more consistent. He also scored a touchdown while averaging 7.0 yards per carry and seeing three targets. The split with Foreman limits Hubbard’s upside, but he should probably be rostered.
Availability: 74%
FAAB: 8-10%
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette is still the starter, but White continues to see increased usage. He was right behind Fournette in almost every category and wound up posting more total yards on fewer touches. At worst, White is a high-end handcuff to a running back who has never played a full season. But there’s a chance his role simply grows in the second half.
Availability: 79%
FAAB: 5%
WR Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers
It was a bad week for injuries when it comes to star players. Mike Williams suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 7, which could wind up being significant. The early reports say he suffered a high-ankle sprain. Palmer was inactive due to a concussion in Week 7 and with the Chargers getting a bye week, Palmer should be good to go for Week 9. He doesn’t have to be stashed through the bye week, but there’s a chance he’s Justin Herbert’s No. 2 wideout if Williams misses extended time.
Availability: 73%
FAAB: 5%
WR Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills
Coming out of the bye week, McKenzie should hold the slot role for the Bills. Getting any piece of that offense is wise, especially when it comes to a starting position like slot receiver. With plenty more bye weeks coming up, McKenzie could prove valuable in spot-start situations.
Availability: 71%
FAAB: 3%
TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s hard out in the tight end landscape, but the rookie in Otton seems to have found a solid role amid Cameron Brate’s injury. Otton posted four receptions on five targets for 64 yards in Week 7. He may need to be stashed in case he takes over the starting position for good.
Availability: 92%
FAAB: 2%
Streamers of the Week
QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders: This is based on the expectation Winston will return in Week 8. The Raiders have allowed the most fantasy points per game and a QB1 finish in each game this season. If Andy Dalton remains the starter, he’s a viable streamer in place of Winston.
Availability: 87%
FAAB: 3%
QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: While Seattle has been better against quarterbacks in recent games, Jones’ rushing upside makes him a worthy streamer against a defense that’s allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks.
Availability: 71%
FAAB: 2%
TE Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals: It’s hard to get excited about Smith considering the lack of upside he’s shown, but the Cardinals are terrible against the position allowing the second-most PPR points per game to tight ends.
Availability: 68%
FAAB: 0-1%
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Like most tight ends, Johnson has been hit or miss this season. He’s coming off of a two-touchdown performance, and the Raiders have allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game and tied for the most touchdowns allowed to the position.
Availability: 97%
FAAB: 0-1%
Washington Commanders D/ST at Indianapolis Colts: It may not be exciting, but this is a solid matchup. The Colts have allowed 25 sacks and have scored over 20 points just once this season. Matt Ryan has four games with at least two turnovers.
Availability: 80%
FAAB: 0-1%
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Denver Broncos: Regardless of whether Russell Wilson or Brett Rypien is under center, the Jaguars defense is a fantastic play against arguably the worst offense in the NFL.
Availability: 59%
FAAB: 0-1%
PK Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants: Myers has been on fire this season, missing just one field-goal attempt. He’s perfect from over 50 yards this season and is attached to an explosive offense.
Availability: 65%
FAAB: 0-1%
PK Cade York, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy points per game to kickers, and York has missed just one field-goal attempt this season.
Availability: 83%
FAAB: 0-1%