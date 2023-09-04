Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 1 free-agent forecast

1. RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Though he’s likely rostered from the draft, Mostert is still available in roughly 30% of Yahoo leagues. He’s injury history is always something to keep in mind, but he’s set to be the lead back in an explosive offense. Mostert was a top-30 back in nearly 50% of his games in 2022. If he’s available and healthy, he should be added as a depth piece with upside to open the season.

Availability: 30%

FAAB: 5%

2. WR Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams offense may not be all that exciting in 2023, but there will be fantasy points up for grabs. With Cooper Kupp potentially sidelined in Week 1 and beyond after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury, Jefferson is set to be the WR1 in the Rams offense. That kind of volume isn’t typically available on the waiver wire, so we should be putting Jefferson on the end of the bench as a potential WR3/flex option.

Availability: 84%

FAAB: 5%

3. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

D’Andre Swift may be the big name in the room, and Rashaad Penny is electric when healthy. But Gainwell could be the player to roster in this backfield. It’s going to be a committee, and the passing upside will be limited given the offense. But Gainwell was the clear leader in training camp, which means he could be a cheap option as a starting running back in a prolific offense.

Availability: 48%

FAAB: 4%

4. RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Like Mostert, the rookie makes the list here due to his explosiveness. Though undersized, Achane has legit burner speed and acceleration due to his days as a track star at Texas A&M. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered from the preseason but with Jeff Wilson Jr. on the injured reserve list for at least the first four games of the season, Achane should be rostered.

Availability: 52%

FAAB: 4%

5. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

This one may be short-lived, and there’s a chance Moss isn’t ready until Week 2 as he recovers from a broken arm. However, the Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor for at least the first four games, and it’s unclear what will happen after that. Moss will be the leader in the backfield of an offense that should be relatively efficient once he returns, so he’s a solid candidate to add to the end of the bench. He’ll have low-end RB3/flex value when he returns.

Availability: 92%

FAAB: 3%

6. WR Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

It makes sense to fade the Broncos defense after the disastrous 2022 campaign. However, with Sean Payton coming to town, there is a bit of hope. The rookie in Mims is an explosive deep threat coming off a strong preseason, and he was the first player selected by Payton in the 2023 NFL draft. In fact, they traded up to get him. Jerry Jeudy avoided a trip to the injured reserve list, but Mims has a chance to carve out a significant role in Week 1.

Availability: 65%

FAAB: 3%

7. TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Those looking for a potential season-long tight end on the waiver wire may not need to look further than Everett. He was a touchdown machine in 2022, posting the seventh-most red-zone targets among tight ends. Meanwhile, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore loves targeting the position. The Cowboys ranked eighth in tight end target share in 2022 while Dalton Schultz was sixth in red-zone targets.

Availability: 58%

FAAB: 2%