Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 1 free-agent forecast

We’re finally back. After a long offseason, football returns to our lives this week. The next six months will be full of stress, tilting and incredible amounts of research that hopefully lead to a fantasy football championship.
With drafts coming to an end this week, one of the most vital tools in the belt of a fantasy manager is the waiver wire. We acknowledge that some drafts are still going on leading up to Thursday night’s opener so the waiver wire may not be open for everyone yet. But it’s still wise to keep an eye on the waiver wire when those drafts conclude.
We’ll be taking a look at the top available players rostered in Yahoo leagues, using the 75% rostered mark as the threshold. If you have any questions about prioritizing a certain player over another, don’t be afraid to hit me up on X, formerly Twitter, (@KevinHickey11). Your questions and comments are always welcome!
We also will be taking a look at some deeper players to stash and the top streaming options for the upcoming week.
Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated.
Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.
Priority Free Agents
1. RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
Though he’s likely rostered from the draft, Mostert is still available in roughly 30% of Yahoo leagues. He’s injury history is always something to keep in mind, but he’s set to be the lead back in an explosive offense. Mostert was a top-30 back in nearly 50% of his games in 2022. If he’s available and healthy, he should be added as a depth piece with upside to open the season.
Availability: 30%
FAAB: 5%
2. WR Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams offense may not be all that exciting in 2023, but there will be fantasy points up for grabs. With Cooper Kupp potentially sidelined in Week 1 and beyond after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury, Jefferson is set to be the WR1 in the Rams offense. That kind of volume isn’t typically available on the waiver wire, so we should be putting Jefferson on the end of the bench as a potential WR3/flex option.
Availability: 84%
FAAB: 5%
3. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles
D’Andre Swift may be the big name in the room, and Rashaad Penny is electric when healthy. But Gainwell could be the player to roster in this backfield. It’s going to be a committee, and the passing upside will be limited given the offense. But Gainwell was the clear leader in training camp, which means he could be a cheap option as a starting running back in a prolific offense.
Availability: 48%
FAAB: 4%
4. RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Like Mostert, the rookie makes the list here due to his explosiveness. Though undersized, Achane has legit burner speed and acceleration due to his days as a track star at Texas A&M. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered from the preseason but with Jeff Wilson Jr. on the injured reserve list for at least the first four games of the season, Achane should be rostered.
Availability: 52%
FAAB: 4%
5. RB Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
This one may be short-lived, and there’s a chance Moss isn’t ready until Week 2 as he recovers from a broken arm. However, the Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor for at least the first four games, and it’s unclear what will happen after that. Moss will be the leader in the backfield of an offense that should be relatively efficient once he returns, so he’s a solid candidate to add to the end of the bench. He’ll have low-end RB3/flex value when he returns.
Availability: 92%
FAAB: 3%
6. WR Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos
It makes sense to fade the Broncos defense after the disastrous 2022 campaign. However, with Sean Payton coming to town, there is a bit of hope. The rookie in Mims is an explosive deep threat coming off a strong preseason, and he was the first player selected by Payton in the 2023 NFL draft. In fact, they traded up to get him. Jerry Jeudy avoided a trip to the injured reserve list, but Mims has a chance to carve out a significant role in Week 1.
Availability: 65%
FAAB: 3%
7. TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
Those looking for a potential season-long tight end on the waiver wire may not need to look further than Everett. He was a touchdown machine in 2022, posting the seventh-most red-zone targets among tight ends. Meanwhile, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore loves targeting the position. The Cowboys ranked eighth in tight end target share in 2022 while Dalton Schultz was sixth in red-zone targets.
Availability: 58%
FAAB: 2%
Grab-n-Stash
RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Warren probably should have been in the priority adds because he has the upside for standalone flex value. However, it might be best simply to stash him in Week 1 to see how the offense looks in Kenny Pickett‘s second season.
Availability: 53%
FAAB: 2%
RB Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars
The hype train has been strong surrounding the third-round pick. Even with Travis Etienne set to lead the Jaguars backfield, Bigsby will have a role. What that role looks like is unclear, but he’s worth stashing at the end of the bench if he gets more goal-line or third-down snaps than we expect.
Availability: 53%
FAAB: 2%
WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
It may take Reed some time to become truly fantasy-relevant, but the second-round pick is the starting slot option to begin the season. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he was third on the team in targets behind Christian Watson and Aaron Jones as a middle-of-the-field safety net for Jordan Love.
Availability: 92%
FAAB: 1%
RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Again, the Rams may not be the most exciting offense, but Williams is the clear backup to Cam Akers, who has been known to deal with injuries. He’s worth a stash in Week 1 to see how the backfield is divided up.
Availability: 97%
FAAB: 1%
WR Parris Campbell, New York Giants
Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley are projected to be the target leaders in Brian Daboll’s offense. After that? It’s anyone’s guess. Campbell joined the Giants this offseason and appears to be one of the clear starting wide receivers with the chance to be a short-area target hog.
Availability: 96%
FAAB: 1%
RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
An enticing rookie prospect, Tucker went undrafted due to a heart condition. While that’s always something to monitor, he’s the clear backup to Rachaad White. He’s an explosive player and could be a big surprise if he’s given a bigger role than expected.
Availability: 98%
FAAB: 1%
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
With Cooper Kupp potentially sidelined, the rookie in Nacua seems to be taking advantage as the WR2 behind the aforementioned Van Jefferson. He’s at least worthy of monitoring in Week 1 to see what kind of role he has if Kupp is out.
Availability: 98%
FAAB: 1%
Streamers of the Week
QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Love takes over as the full-time starter in Green Bay. The Bears allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game (18.2) to quarterbacks in 2022, though a good portion came from rushing success — an underrated area of Love’s game.
Availability: 70%
QB Sam Howell, Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals: Those in need of a deep streamer could turn to the second-year quarterback. The Cardinals allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game (17.5) and second-most passing touchdowns (29) to opposing quarterbacks in 2022.
Availability: 78%
TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Ferguson takes over as the starting tight end for the Cowboys. In 2022, the Giants allowed the 10th-most receiving yards (922) and eighth-most receptions (88) to the position.
Availability: 68%
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans: Like most streaming tight ends, Johnson is a touchdown-dependent option. The Titans allowed the third-most receptions (98) and the most receiving yards (1,130) to tight ends in 2022.
Availability: 63%
PK Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Gano was one of the most consistent kickers in fantasy during the 2022 season with eight finishes inside the top 12.
Availability: 76%
PK Riley Patterson, Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs: This game has the highest betting total of the week, which is something we should always chase when looking for streaming kickers.
Availability: 58%
Washington Commanders D/ST vs Arizona Cardinals: A matchup with one of the lowest betting totals of the week, the Commanders should have a field day hosting the Cardinals without Kyler Murray.
Availability: 34%
Atlanta Falcons D/ST at Carolina Panthers: There have been some impressive improvements to the Falcons defense this offseason. This game isn’t expected to be high-scoring, and Atlanta gets to take on Bryce Young in his first career start.
Availability: 96%