Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 14 free-agent forecast

1. RB Zonovan Knight, New York Jets

How long this will last remains to be seen, but Knight has brought some explosiveness to the Jets backfield. The rookie took 15 carries for 90 rushing yards while adding five receptions for 28 receiving yards, posting his second consecutive double-digit outing in PPR formats. He will likely cede work to Michael Carter whenever he returns, but there’s a chance Knight has worked himself into a much bigger role.

Availability: 61%

FAAB: 30%

2. RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Maybe this was a one-off or maybe Cook is beginning to take over the backfield from Devin Singletary. At this point, managers may want to try to capture that upside after Cook posted season-highs with 14 carries for 64 rushing yards and six receptions for 41 receiving yards. We shouldn’t expect Cook to do this every week, especially with how little the Bills feel they need to lean on the run game. But he should be rostered.

FAAB: 20%

Availability: 75%

3. RB DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

I would be hesitant to go all in on a Seahawks running back if Ken Walker misses time. The role will be valuable, but it’s likely the Seahawks will use a committee approach. Dallas led the way after Walker’s ankle injury and even though he played through an injury of his own, it’s likely he would get the first crack at leading the backfield. Tony Jones Jr. is another flier to take a look at if Walker does wind up missing time.

FAAB: 15%

Availability: 99%

4. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

In Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension, the passing offense for the Browns left much to be desired. Peoples-Jones saw only three targets but caught all three of them for 44 yards. Given what we know about Watson’s play on the field, it’s likely the passing game will get more efficient. Peoples-Jones has been a solid contributor for the majority of the season, but he has more upside if he and Watson can click down the stretch.

FAAB: 15%

Availability: 56%

5. WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Though he’s probably more of a stash candidate right now, you’re likely going to have to use a priority spot on Williams. The explosive rookie made his season debut but played just eight snaps. That was somewhat expected, and the Lions could keep easing him in. They also could try to get him more involved in order to add an explosive element to the offense. He shouldn’t be started until we see his role expand, but he should certainly be rostered.

FAAB: 10%

Availability: 70%

6. TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

It’s likely going to be pretty hit or miss for the remainder of the season when it comes to trusting the rookie tight end. But the position is so scarce that it’s worth taking a shot on the upside. The Broncos offense continues to be in flux, but Dulcich led the way with six receptions for 85 yards on eight targets. Courtland Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury and if that proves to be lengthy, the rookie tight end could see more consistent usage.

FAAB: 10%

Availability: 62%